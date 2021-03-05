Covid-19 vaccination appointment: How to register for one using the Aarogya Setu app

Here's how you can use the Aarogya Setu app on your phone to get the COVID-19 vaccination.

The Indian government has expanded the Covid-19 vaccination drive, which now includes all senior citizens (above 60 years) and anyone above the age of 45 years with specified comorbidities. The government has specified a list of comorbidities which are needed in order to be eligible for the vaccine.

Keep in mind the government does not have a dedicated Cowin app to register for the vaccination. That particular app is only for backend administrators and not for regular users. Currently there are two ways of registering for the vaccination appointment. One is via the Cowin portal.

And the other easy way to register for the Covid-19 vaccination is using the Aarogya Setu app. Remember, this is the app that the government launched for contact tracing during Covid-19 pandemic.

We explain how to use the Aarogya setu app for registration

Step 1 : First make sure you have the Aarogya setu app on your smartphone. It is available on both iOS and Android. You will need to login via your mobile number on the app.

Tap on the CoWIN menu in the Aarogya Setu app to register. Tap on the CoWIN menu in the Aarogya Setu app to register.

Step 2: When you open the app, you will see a tab called ‘CoWIN’. Tap on this option. You see four options for vaccination information, vaccination (login/register), vaccination certificate and vaccination dashboard.

Step 3: Tap on the vaccination option.

Step 4: You will be asked to register with your mobile number. A person can register up to four beneficiaries on their mobile number. An OTP will come and enter this to proceed further.

Step 5: You will be asked to provide details such as ID proof, name, gender and year of birth. ID proof needs to have the same name as the one which is entered for appointment. You can choose from Aadhaar, Driving License, Passport, Pension passbook, Voter ID card, Pan card, etc.

Step 6: If you are under 60, you will be asked to submit proof of comorbidity in order to be eligible. This will be a certificate from your doctor saying you are suffering from a condition, which puts you at high risk of complications from Covid-19. Keep in mind there is a list of 20 comorbidities that the government has specified.

Step 7: You will then be asked to choose a vaccination centre, based on state, district, city and pincode. A number of dates will appear, pick and choose from them.

Step 8: Once the appointment is confirmed then you should get an SMS about the same. Save the appointment details for your visit. Make sure to take the same ID proof as shared in the app.