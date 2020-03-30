COVID-19 lockdown: Vodafone, Jio offer double data, free internet to help you work from home

COVID-19 lockdown: Vodafone, Jio offer double data to help you work from home COVID-19 lockdown: Vodafone, Jio offer double data to help you work from home

India is currently under lockdown to stop the spread of the COVID 19. Employees privileged enough to carry out their duties remotely have been working from home. Since a big portion of the workforce has been relying on mobile data, telecom operators are offering double data benefits so that your work or entertainment doesn’t come to a halt while you are stuck at home.

Reliance Jio double data packs

Reliance Jio has a number of add-on data plans that can be used to top-up the data after you have exhausted your daily limit. The operator has recently started to offer double data on its add-on packs. The Rs 11 pack the used to offer 400MB of data is now offering 800MB data along with 75 minutes of calling for Jio to non-Jio calls.

The Rs 21 add-on pack from Jio now offers 2GB additional data, instead of 1GB. It also comes with 200 minutes of calling for off-net calls as well. Similarly, the Rs 51 pack now offers 6GB add-on data, instead of 3GB, along with 500 off-net calling minutes.

The Rs 101 add-on pack from Jio used to offer 6GB data. However, it is currently offering 12GB data along with 1000 off-net calling minutes. All these add-on packs don’t have a validity of their own but stay valid until your existing prepaid plan.

Vodafone double data packs

To aid its subscribers during work from home period, Vodafone announced double data benefits on its three prepaid offerings. Its Rs 249 prepaid pack now offers 3GB data per day for 28 days instead of usual 1.5GB data limit. The pack also comes with unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day, and complimentary subscription to Vodafone Play and Zee5.

Vodafone’s Rs 399 prepaid plan offers 3GB daily data for 56 days instead of the usual 1.5GB daily data. The pack also comes with similar additional benefits like the Rs 249 pack including unlimited calling, 100 daily SMS, Vodafone Play and Zee5 subscription.

Vodafone’s Rs 599 pack used to offer 1.5GB daily data but it now offers 3GB data per day. The validity period of the pack is 84 days and it also offers unlimited calling, 100 daily SMS, and subscription to Vodafone Play and ZEE5.

JioFiber free service and extra data

Reliance Jio is providing free JioFiber broadband services to new customers. The company has revealed that it will provide Basic JioFiber broadband connectivity of 10Mbps without any service charges.

JioFiber is also offering extra data to its subscribers. The Bronze plan is offering 50GB extra data over the 200GB limit and the same. It means users can avail a total of 250GB data for Rs 699 along with other benefits that come with JioFiber plan including the free voice calling, TV video calling, gaming, home networking, and more.

JioFiber’s Silver plan worth Rs 849 is also offering extra 200GB over the usual 400GB data limit. The free data is maximum in this offering percentage-wise. JioFiber’s Gold plan worth Rs 1,299 is offering 250GB over the 1000GB limit and its Diamond plan worth Rs 2,499 is offering 250GB free data over 2500GB limit.

MTNL double data

MTNL is offering double data offer on all its broadband plans amidst the lockdown. The double data offer is valid only for one month and will be available for people living in Delhi and Mumbai only.

BSNL free internet

BSNL is offering free internet to all its customers under its “Work@Home broadband plan”, which is free of cost. Existing BSNL landline customers can get 5GB data per day with internet speeds of 10Mbps. Once the data is exhausted, users can continue to access the internet at a reduced speed of 1Mbps.

Apart from these, Airtel Xstream Fibre has temporarily waived off installation charges and security deposit for its Wi-Fi router on all new plans. ACT Fibernet announced free upgrade up to 300Mbps and unlimited FUP to help people working from home.

