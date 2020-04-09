COVID-19 lockdown: How you can rely on Alexa to get accurate information

Here’s how you can keep yourself entertained and informed using Alexa and Amazon devices. (Image: Amazon) Here’s how you can keep yourself entertained and informed using Alexa and Amazon devices. (Image: Amazon)

India, much like other parts of the world, is under lockdown to stop the spread of the coronavirus. If you use Alexa and Amazon devices, you can now get accurate information around the COVID-19 spread by talking to the smart assistant. Amazon is not the only company to have partnered with Indian authorities to provide information around COVID-19. We have seen WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Telegram all introduce channels, bots to help users get information on the pandemic.

How to ask Alexa about COVID-19

Amazon’s Alexa team has built an India-specific experience with the help of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare as well as the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR). This will let users rely on the virtual assistant to check for symptoms of COVID-19 at home.

You can try asking Alexa asking questions like, “Alexa, what do I do if I think I have coronavirus?” or questions like “Alexa, how do I know if I have coronavirus?”, or “Alexa, Kya mujhe coronavirus hai?”.

Alexa will ask a series of questions and provide updates from ICMR and the Ministry of Health given your risk level and symptoms. Amazon’s virtual assistant will also help users wash their hands for 20 seconds, which is the recommended time limit according to WHO.

Users will be able to ask Alexa to sing a song for 20 seconds, which can act as a timer while one washes their hands with a tune. All users have to say is “Alexa, sing a song for 20 seconds” or “Alexa, sing the 20 second song”.

Get COVID-19 updates and news

For the latest updates around the coronavirus from India, users can now ask Alexa about the same by saying “Alexa, what is the coronavirus update?”. One can also ask questions such as “Alexa, what is the coronavirus status in India?”, “Alexa, how many coronavirus cases have reported in Maharashtra?”, and “Alexa, what essential services are available during lockdown?” to relevant information.

What is allowed during lockdown? Ask Alexa

In addition to this, there is also a new Bangalore City Police Alexa skill which can help answer questions regarding the current lockdown. Citizens can use this skill to understand what is allowed and what is not during the lockdown. The skill also has numbers to call during emergency situations.

Users can enable the skill by saying, “Alexa, open Bangalore city police” or “Alexa, open Bengaluru city police” to get started. Users can ask questions about the medical helpline number, the shops that are open, whether delivery of gas cylinders is affected by the lockdown, etc. But keep in mind these queries will be for Bangalore and might not be relevant for users in other cities.

