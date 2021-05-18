COVID-19 impact: Airtel offering Rs 49 prepaid plan for free, double benefits with Rs 79 recharge plan

Airtel has announced two special offers for prepaid customers. It is offering the Rs 49 recharge plan for free and double benefits with Rs 79 prepaid plan as a one-time gesture. To help people stay connected during the ongoing pandemic, the telecom giant has announced new offers for over 55 million low-income customers on its network. Airtel says this amount to benefits worth Rs 270 crore.

Starting this week, Airtel users won’t be required to pay for the Rs 49 prepaid plan as it is available for free. Do note that this is a one-time offer, and you can avail it only once. With the Rs 49 recharge plan, Airtel gives talktime worth Rs 38.52, and 100MB of data. Once the provided 100MB data is exhausted, customers will be charged Rs 0.50 per MB. The plan comes with a validity period of 28 days.

“Through this gesture Airtel will empower over 55 million customers, mostly in rural areas, to stay connected and have access to critical information when needed,” Airtel said. If the free offer is not visible to you, then you should wait for a few days.

The telecom giant is also giving double benefits with Rs 79 prepaid plan. It typically includes talktime worth Rs 128, 200MB of data, and Rs 0.60 per minute tariff for local, STD, and landline calls. The plan will remain valid for 28 days. While the company hasn’t revealed the benefits of the new offer, “double the benefits” suggests that users will get double talktime and data benefits than what they typically get with this plan.

This means Airtel users will get Rs 256 talktime and 400MB data with the Rs 79 recharge plan. It will be available for 56 days, as suggested by the company. It is currently unknown whether this is a one-time offer. Both the Rs 49 and Rs 79 prepaid plans fall under Airtel’s Smart Recharge category.