How to watch Contagion movie online in India

The film directed by Steven Soderbergh, starring Marion Cotillard, Matt Damon, Laurence Fishburne, Jude Law, Gwyneth Paltrow and Kate Winslet. The film directed by Steven Soderbergh, starring Marion Cotillard, Matt Damon, Laurence Fishburne, Jude Law, Gwyneth Paltrow and Kate Winslet.

As coronavirus (Covid-19) spreads throughout the world, more and more people are self-isolating and staying at home. While many are scared and behind closed doors, they are trying to find ways to entertain themselves. We have recommendations for some games you can play during this time. However, if you really have the nerves of steel and are ready to deal with the reality of this pandemic, then you can go ahead and watch Contagion.

Contagion was released back in 2011 and follows the growth of a pandemic when a woman returns home from a Hong Kong business trip and dies two days after. After this, a global pandemic takes place with doctors trying to contain the lethal virus, but to no effect, and the society begins to collapse.

The film directed by Steven Soderbergh, starring Marion Cotillard, Matt Damon, Laurence Fishburne, Jude Law, Gwyneth Paltrow and Kate Winslet has taken inspiration from the 2003 SARS epidemic and 2009 Swine Flu outbreak.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechie) and stay updated with the latest tech news

Do you have what it takes to watch a movie on a pandemic while a real-life pandemic is taking place across the globe? If the answer is Yes, below is how you can stream the movie online in India.

Amazon Prime Video

The movie is available on Amazon Prime Video in India. To watch it you can simply, head over to primevideo.com. Open the search bar, type Contagion. Then select the movie and start playing.

Also Read: Hotstar, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Alt Balaji video streaming: Comparing subscription

Amazon offers two Prime subscription plans in India, monthly and yearly. The Monthly plan costs users Rs 129 per month, whereas, the yearly plan is priced at Rs 999.

Other methods

If you do not want to be committed to a service and just want to watch Contagion, you can simply get it from YouTube at Rs 120 on rent or purchase it at Rs 620 in HD quality. You can also buy or rent the movie from the Google Play Store at the same price it is available on YouTube for. On the iTunes store, the movie is available at Rs 120 in HD quality for rent and at Rs 590 to purchase.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd