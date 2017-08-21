Coolpad Cool Play 6 first impressions and camera samples

Coolpad has launched its flagship smartphone, the Cool Play 6 for the year at an event in Dubai. We have been using the phone for a few days and we have to admit, there is something very alluring about this new smartphone. Coolpad Cool Play 6 price in India is Rs 14,999, and the device has some very strong features to offer while sporting a fairly generic set of specifications. So, if you’re wondering about what this phone has to offer that others don’t, here is our first impressions to shed light on the matter.

Coolpad Cool Play 6 Specifications

In terms of specs, the Cool Play 6 is fairly generic with it’s Qualcomm Snapdragon 653 processor and 64 GB of onboard storage. Where it sets itself apart from the competition is the 6GB of RAM it comes with. The company says the additional RAM makes the phone a “performance monster,” a claim we cannot put to the test in our in-depth Coolpad Cool Play 6 review.

In our usage of the phone over the last three days, we’ve not had any app crashes or noticed any lag, but then again, we haven’t really done anything demanding on the phone yet. What did really impressed us was the fingerprint sensor which worked without any hiccups. The full HD IPS display is crisp with good contrast, but felt a little on the dimmer side. Only once we had cranked the brightness above the 50 percent mark did the content of the screen really pop.

Coolpad Cool Play 6 Design

Interestingly, the Coolpad Cool Play 6 looks eerily similar to the recently launched Lenovo K8 Note (first impressions). The nice rounded edges are easy to get a grip on and the smooth finish on the back has an ever so gentle texture that you can tell is just barely there. it’s not overly present the like OnePlus sandblasted finish and neither it is perfectly smooth.

holding the phone and carrying it in the pocket isn’t cumbersome unless you wear skinny jeans or have shallow pockets. In terms of the design, the phone is fairly generic, but the build quality is definitely on the more reliable side. Sadly, there is no water resistance on the phone, which would have been nice to have.

Coolpad Cool Play 6 Camera

The Cool Play 6 comes with a dual rear camera with a resolution of 13 Megapixel each, stacked in a vertical orientation. in our short time using the phone, we’ve found that the camera is quick and responsive. It is fast to lock focus and takes shots very quickly, something that we genuinely found very impressive. The Portrait mode also works surprisingly well, with the subject being distinctly separated from the background. While some shots did reveal that the bokeh overlapped with the subject in some areas, the speed with which the phone did all the calculations was very impressive.

On the front side, you’ve got an 8 Megapixel camera with an aperture of f/2.2. Again, the camera is quick to take images, but when you switch to the front facing camera, it goes into beauty mode by default. The resulting image will have an overlay with the camera’s information about your age and desirability. If you’re not into this sort of thing, then it’s an unnecessary additional step to switch to regular photo mode. Hopefully, a software update is going to fix the issue. You can see a few select camera samples in the gallery below.

Coolpad Cool Play 6 final thoughts

In our few days with the Coolpad Cool Play 6, we were pleasantly surprised at how effortless it was to use the phone. Our usage over the last few days has been intense web browsing, plenty of social media use and shooting a lot of photos.

There’s of course been a lot of music playback along with watching YouTube videos. In none of those tasks did we feel like the Cool Play 6 was lagging behind its more expensive competitors. The smartphone is a promising contender going by our few days of use, but we will have a more in-depth review out for you by the time the phone goes on sale.

Disclaimer: The author is in Dubai attending the launch event at the invite of Coolpad India.