Coocaa S3U Pro Smart TV launched in India, price starts from Rs 13,999

China-based Coocaa is the latest brand to enter the Indian smart TV market. The company has launched a new S3U Pro Smart TV in India with its proprietary OS. The new Coocaa S3U Pro is priced at Rs 14,999, but it is currently available on Flipkart at a price of Rs 13,999. It will be seen competing against Xiaomi’s budget Mi LED TV 4A Pro. The latter is a 32-inch Mi TV, which is priced at Rs 16,999.

The brand has also announced that its new Coocaa S3U Pro TV will be available at an introductory price of Rs 12,999 starting September 4. This offer will remain valid until September 6. In addition to this, the company is also offering a one-year comprehensive service warranty across India through more than 50 service centers.

The S3U Pro is equipped with a 32-inch Direct View LED (DLED) screen. It operates at 1366 x 768 pixels resolution. Users get five picture modes to choose from. These include Standard, Vivid, Game, Movie, and Sports. The company is claiming that its new budget Smart TV will deliver good details, optimise colours and reduce noise to present true-to-life pictures.

It is also said to offer an immersive audio experience with a total of 10W speakers. The TV supports Coocaa’s Sound Audio Enhanced Surround (AES) tech as well as Dolby Audio.

The TV comes with the company’s Coolita OS. It is a lite Web OS built on Linux kernel that is said to offer users a lighter, and smoother smart TV experience. The Coolita OS 1.0 comes with the latest YouTube app as well as CC Plus, which is a comprehensive integrated streaming platform supported by Coolita OS. The company says CC Plus will offer users a range of global and local content with real-time updates, and customized content recommendations.

It even offers support for CC Cast, which is a proprietary tech developed by Coocaa. With this feature, the company claims users will be able to project content from an Android device onto the TV screen without any internet or Wi-Fi connection by connecting to the local area network (LAN) from the TV.

The Coolita OS 1.0 also includes pre-installed cloud games, a built-in Internet browser, an app store, and more. One will also see a Data Saver feature that is said to provide real-time data reminders to help people easily manage their data usage. There is also an Eye Protection mode.