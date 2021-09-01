Clubhouse launches Spatial Audio feature to offer users a more life-like experience

Clubhouse has added a new spatial audio feature to make voices sound as if they’re coming from different directions. The feature has been introduced to help offer the sound of people in 3D which will make the listening experience a bit more lifelike and human.

The Spatial Audio feature on the Clubhouse app will first be available to iOS users and then for Android. If you want to experience the Spatial Audio on Clubhouse, then make sure that you are using the latest version of the app. The Spatial Audio feature works best with headphones.

“Depending on how many speakers are in a Clubhouse Room, the app’s technology will assign users a spatial positioning so that the listener will hear the voices surround them in their headphones,” Justin Uberti, Clubhouse’s head of streaming technology, said.

In comedy rooms, for instance, Clubhouse’s technology will detect the main speaker and place that person’s voice in the front, while the laughter of other people could sound as if they’re coming from a listener’s left and right sides.

“The spatial technology also makes it easier to detect when different users are speaking, whereas people previously might have to pay attention to the speakers’ cadence and vocal timbre,” he added.

As of now, Clubhouse has not mentioned when the Spatial Audio feature will be released for Android device users. But, the company has confirmed that the Spatial Audio feature will start rolling to all iOS users starting this Sunday. The company claims that Clubhouse now has more than 700,000 thousand rooms per day, up from 300,000 in May.