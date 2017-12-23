How to claim Reliance Jio Triple Cashback offer and benefits up to Rs 2,599

Note: Jio Triple Cashback and Surprise offers are no longer active. You can check how to claim Jio’s latest More Than Cashback Offer along with benefits worth up to Rs 700.

Reliance Jio offers triple cashback on every recharge of Rs 399 and above. It generates up to Rs 2,599 cashback on a recharge made on Jio-partnered websites. However, the offer ends December 25, 2017. So, let us give you some insights on how to avail maximum benefits out of Reliance Jio Triple Cashback offer.

What’s Reliance Jio triple cashback offer?

Jio guarantees full cashback vouchers worth Rs 400 in the form of 8 vouchers of Rs 50 denomination on every recharge of Rs 399 or above. Jio has partnered with a number of wallet apps like Amazon Pay, Paytm, MobiKwik and PhonePe. As part of this partnership, Jio offers additional cashback up to Rs 300. The amount of cashback varies across users and wallet services as follows:

In addition to wallets, Jio has also partnered with a number of e-commerce websites like Yatra, AJIO and Reliance Trends to offer vouchers worth up to Rs 1,899 on every recharge. So you can shop at those respective websites and stores to avail the benefits. See the screenshot below:

How to claim Reliance Jio Triple Cashback

Step 1: Reliance Jio triple cashback offer is limited to Jio Prime members. So, make sure to opt for Jio Prime membership beforehand. Once you purchase Jio Prime membership, make a recharge of Rs 399 or above using any of the payment methods mentioned earlier on or before December 15.

Step 2: Jio shall credit cashback vouchers worth Rs 400 (Rs 50 x 8) immediately in your Jio account. They’ll be visible under ‘My Vouchers’ option inside MyJio app. Partner wallets cashback will reflect in the respective wallets, while store and e-commerce websites vouchers will be added instantly under ‘My Coupons’ option inside MyJio app.

Whenever you do a Jio recharge of Rs 399, 459, 499 or 509 denominations via MyJio app , you’ll receive a discount of Rs 50 every time you redeem one of your 8 cashback vouchers that you received after the first recharge. You can gift these vouchers to your friends and family too if you wish. There is no particular deadline set to consume the 8 vouchers that you receive during the Jio Triple Cashback offer.

