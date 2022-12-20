Christmas Tech Deals: Best smartphones, laptops and more to grab this week

Christmas is just around the corner and as the year comes to an end, popular tech products across segments are getting discounts that you can make the most of. If you’re in the market looking for a new phone, TV, gaming peripheral or any other tech product, check out the listings below first.

Sony headphones and TWS earbuds

Sony is offering some of its popular noise canceling headphones, TWS earbuds and more. The brand’s Bravia series of TVs are available with discounts of up to 30%. The brand is also offering the WH-1000XM4 headphones at Rs 17,990 including cashback and the newer WH-1000XM5 headphones at Rs 24,990 (including cashback).

Meanwhile the WF-1000XM4 earbuds are now available at Rs 14,990 including cashback and the WF-XB700 and WF-C500 are available at Rs 5,990 and Rs 3,999 respectively.

Sony’s Inzone range of gaming headphones are also available with a discount of up to Rs 9000.

Asus ROG gaming laptops

The Asus ROG Strix G15 now starts at Rs 84,990, the ROG Strix G17 starts at Rs 84,990 and the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is priced at Rs 73,990. The Asus ROG Flow X13 now starts at Rs 2,34,990.

Meanwhile, the Asus TUF Gaming A15 starts at Rs 96,990, the TUF Gaming F15 starts at Rs 1,18,990 and the TUF Gaming F17 starts at rs 1,09,990.

Vivo smartphones

Vivo is offering cashback deals on many of its smartphones with select cards. The Vivo V25 Pro is available with Rs 2,500 cashback using ICICI bank cards, SBI cards and some other banks. The Vivo V25 meanwhile, gets a cashback of Rs 2000.

Advertisement

The Vivo Y75 4G, Y75 5G and Y35 also have cashback of up to Rs 1500 available on using ICICI bank and SBI bank cards.

Logitech accessories

Logitech has some new deals on some of the brand’s gaming peripherals and other accessories. The Logitech G435 headphones are available at Rs 7495 in multiple colours, while the Mx Master 3S mouse is available for Rs 10,995. The Logitech MX Mechanical keyboard is now available for Rs 19,999 and the Mechanical Mini keyboard is now available for Rs 17,945.

The Logitech G502 gaming mouse is now priced at Rs 7995 and the Logitech G Pro mouse is available at Rs 11,995. The Logitech Yeti X and Yeti Nano microphones are now available at Rs 17,495 and Rs 9995 respectively.

Dyson air purifiers and vacuum cleaners

Advertisement

Dyson’s air purifiers and other products are available on discount. The Dyson Hot+Cool air purifier is priced at Rs 56,900, while the Dyson Purifier Cool Formaldehyde is priced at Rs 41,900. Meanwhile, the Dyson Purifier Cool is priced at Rs 33,900.

The Dyson V12 Detect slim vacuum cleaner is available for Rs 47,900 and the Dyson V8 cuum is priced at Rs 29,900.