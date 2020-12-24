Christmas 2020: Devices to gift your loved ones this holiday season

The festive season is here and while the celebrations this year might not be as grand as 2019 due to COVID-19, there is no harm in exchanging gifts. If you haven’t yet decided what gifts to give for Christmas, then don’t worry about it. We have prepared a list of some best smart gadgets that could be an apt choice as presents for your friends and family.

iPhone 12 mini

If someone in the family has been longing for an iPhone and you are feeling particularly generous, then this is probably the best time to gift iPhone 12 mini. The base 64GB model of iPhone 12 mini is available at a discounted price of Rs 66,990, down from Rs 69,900. If you avail Rs 6,000 discount offer available on HDFC bank credit card, then you will be able to get the device at a much lower price. There is also an exchange offer of up to Rs 11,000 on Amazon. It is important to note that there is no charging adapter in the box, and you will have to buy it separately.

Realme 6

If you can’t afford the premium iPhone, then you can consider buying the budget Realme 6 smartphone. Currently, it is being sold for Rs 14,999. As part of a year-end sale, Flipkart will be offering the Realme 6 for Rs 11,999 starting December 26. The budget phone won’t disappoint you in the performance arena. It comes with a 90Hz display, a 30W fast charger, a 64MP AI quad-camera setup, a side fingerprint sensor and a MediaTek Helio G90T processor.

Amazon Echo Dot speaker

You can buy Amazon’s 3rd generation Echo Dot speaker, which is available for Rs 3,499. This is a compact speaker that one can keep in the bedroom, living room or kitchen to get assistance on calendar updates, timers, shopping for any product on Amazon. As Christmas and 2021 New Year Eve is almost here, you can use the smart speaker to play you a Christmas or New Year playlist.

You can also go for Amazon’s 4th Gen Echo Dot speaker, which offers a 1.6-inch audio driver and a spherical design with a light ring. The device supports Bluetooth, dual-band Wi-Fi and a 3.5 mm headphone jack, a mute button as well as the tap-to-snooze feature.

Premium smartwatch

One can also gift a smartwatch during this Christmas season. You can buy Fitbit Versa 2, which is one of the best wearables. The fitness tracker comes with a square watch face, an AMOLED touchscreen, built-in storage to store up to 300 songs, a heart rate sensor, SpO2 sensor, 15+ exercise modes, built-in microphones, water-resistant rating, sleep monitor, up to five days of battery life and more.

There’s also the Fossil Hybrid HR smartwatch. It is a classic timepiece and is for those who prefer style over advanced fitness features. The device has a monochromatic always-on display, mechanical hands, a heart rate sensor, support for real-time weather, call and text previews, activity tracking, water-resistant rating, and more.

Finally, there’s always the Apple Watch Series 6 if you want to go all out for a smartwatch. There’s also the slightly more affordable variant in the Apple Watch SE you can consider.

Budget fitness band

If the mentioned smartwatches sound too expensive to you, then you can gift Mi Band 5. It is currently listed on Amazon for Rs 2,299. The Xiaomi Mi Band 5 offers features like heart rate monitoring, water resistance rating, and menstrual cycle tracking. One will also see 11 sports modes, as well as yoga, indoor and cycling modes. The wearable comes with a coloured display and can keep a continuous record of breathing exercises. Users will get up to 14 days of long battery life, as per Xiaomi.

Mi Bedside Lamp 2

This Christmas season, you can also buy Xiaomi’s Mi Bedside Lamp 2. It is priced at Rs 2,499 and is only available for purchase via Mi.com. The device comes bundled with a mode button and brightness adjustment bar along with an IP20 rating. Moreover, the lamp even has approximately 25,000 hours of service life of LED, as per the company. It offers support connectivity features like Bluetooth 4.2 and Wi-Fi.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd