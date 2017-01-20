How to check and update your Android operating system (OS) version

If you are using an Android smartphone, but never knew that you could check it’s current Android OS version (e.g. like Android 5.0 Lollipop, Android 6.0 Marshmallow or the latest Android 7.0 Nougat) then this article will help you step by step. Also, if you wish to check what version of Android your smartphone has and whether or not it has received the latest system update from Google then follow the below listed steps to find out more.

How to check Android Version on your smartphone?

Go to phone’s Settings > About phone > Android version

In some phones, the ‘About phone‘ option many be named as ‘About device‘ or it could just be called ‘About‘ (e.g. Asus). Also, some smartphone makers put the Android version under ‘Software information’ sub-menu, which will again be found in About or About phone section.

How to check for latest Android System Update?

Go to phone’s Settings > About phone > System updates

Some of the phone (e.g. Vivo, LeEco) have the ‘System update‘ option in phone’s ‘Settings’ menu only.

For Xiaomi (Mi) phone’s with MIUI 8 and above, users can go to Settings > About phone, and will find the ‘System update’ option right at the bottom to check update for your Android.

For Honor smartphones with EMUI 4.0 and above, tap on Settings and scroll down, you will find the ‘Updater‘ option just above the ‘About phone’. Here you can tap and ‘Check for system updates’ to get the latest Android OS for your smartphone.

For Asus Zenfone devices, you’ll find the ‘System updates’ option in ‘Settings’ above ‘About’ and also in the About section.