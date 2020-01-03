CES 2020: OnePlus Concept One to Samsung’s truly bezel-less TV, all that’s coming

Most of the announcements at CES 2020 are expected to revolve around 5G, streaming services, 4K to 8K TVs, wireless audio products, smart home devices, among others. Most of the announcements at CES 2020 are expected to revolve around 5G, streaming services, 4K to 8K TVs, wireless audio products, smart home devices, among others.

The world’s largest consumer technology show, CES (Consumer Electronic Show) 2020 edition is just around the corner. It will begin next week in Las Vegas starting January 7 and will continue till January 10. During the four days long event, we will witness several announcements from companies like Samsung, Asus, OnePlus, LG, and Huami. These are some companies that have already confirmed their CES 2020 event time, date and the products they are going to unveil at the trade show next week.

Most of the announcements at CES 2020 are expected to revolve around 5G, streaming services, 4K to 8K TVs, wireless audio products, smart home devices, among others. Like every year, this year’s CES will also witness the launch of some quirky devices. The details of these products are scarce for now.

Let’s first take a look at the products that we already know are launching at CES 2020 next week.

OnePlus CES 2020

OnePlus announced its CES 2020 event last month. The company has confirmed that the event will take place on January 7. This is the first-ever time that OnePlus is hosting an event at CES and hence the company is leaving no stones unturned to make it special.

OnePlus is hosting a “special” event to unveil the OnePlus Concept One. The company has already teased the OnePlus Concept One and confirmed that it will come with a ‘futuristic’ design. However, OnePlus hasn’t revealed what it means by futuristic design.

Some rumours circulating on the internet suggest that the OnePlus Concept One could be a foldable phone, which if past interviews of CEO Pete Lau are considered looks unlikely.

Samsung CES 2020

Samsung has always been an active participant in CES. The company has big plans for this year’s CES as well. In CES 2019 Samsung launched a new QLED TV called “The Wall” with a 219-inch screen that roughly measures around 18 feet. This year too the company will launch a brand new QLED TV with a truly bezel-less screen and 8K resolution at CES next week. This is going to be one of the biggest announcements by Samsung next week.

Samsung will also showcase its ‘C-Lab Inside’ projects and ‘C-Lab Outside’ startups at CES 2020. The company has officially announced that it will introduce three projects from its C-Labs including S-Ray (Sound-Ray), which a portable directional speaker that users can carry anywhere. The second one will be GoBreath, which is a recovery solution for people who have experienced lung damage and suffer from postoperative pulmonary complications after general anesthesia. And third will be Relúmĭno glasses, which are smart visual aid eyeglasses to help people with vision challenges see images clearer when they are reading a book or viewing an object.

Samsung is also expected to launch the rumoured Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note 10 Lite. However, the company hasn’t officially confirmed anything about unveiling the phones at CES.

LG CES 2020

Similar to last year, 2020’s CES will also witness a rollable TV from LG. The company has confirmed to launch a new rollable TV with 65-inch, UHD OLED display that will roll down from the ceiling. LG says, “the screen of the new TV “can be pulled down when desired and rolled up when not in use.”

LG will also showcase new displays including 55-inch OLED video walls for airplane cabins, 55-inch Full HD Transparent OLED display to be used as an aisle partition and screen, and a 65-inch UHD Bendable OLED screen for first-class flight passengers. The company has also confirmed to launch an 88-inch 8K Cinematic Sound OLED display with an 11.2 channel system, and a 77-inch UHD Film Cinematic Sound and Wallpaper OLED with a wafer-thin screen.

Additionally, LG will also showcase some automotive tech products like plastic OLED displays and interactive in-touch displays, which will include an 86-inch LCD screen that will work as an electronic whiteboard and come with the ability to read four pen simultaneously. LG has also teased to launch new ultra-light Gram laptops at CES.

Previously, LG had revealed that it will showcase some non-display products indoor vegetable cultivator and AI-driven soundbars at CES 2020.

Asus CES 2020

Asus has been an active participant at CES in the last couple of years. Similar to 2019, at CES 2020 also we will see Asus and ROG showcase some new laptop lineups. The details of these products are yet to revealed by the company. At last year’s CES Asus launched new ROG laptops, gaming monitors and ZenBook laptops. We can expect the company to announce upgrades to the laptops announced last year.

Huami CES 2020

Haumi is also hosting a CES event this year. At the event, the company has confirmed to launch products across three categories, out of which two will be new. Haumi has confirmed to launch Amazfit T-Rex, which will be mostly be for runners and people who perform outdoor activities.

Huami has also revealed that it will launch its first ever wireless earbuds. Additionally, Huami has also confirmed to introduce a new “special Futuristic product category”. Details about this new category are scarce.

Other things

CES and TVs go hand in hand, so we expect several brands, in addition to Samsung and LG, to launch smart TVs with unique form factor. Other than TVs, CES 2020 will also witness the launch of products like smart fridge, smart vacuum cleaners, smart ovens and more. We also expect many more IoT products, voice assistant enabled devices like home robots, among others.

Companies like Panasonic, Qualcomm, AMD, Intel, TCL, AMD, HP, MSI, Nvidia, and Sony will also be present at CES trade show. AMD is expected to unveil the next generation of laptop APUs, based on the Zen 2 architecture. Chipmaker Qualcomm is expected to talk about its Windows on Snapdragon initiatives. We can expect Dell, Lenovo, HP, and MSI to launch new laptops at the trade show.

Stay tuned to indianexpress.com as we bring you the biggest updates from CES 2020 happening in Las Vegas next week.

