CamScanner banned in India: 5 alternative apps that can scan documents

The CamScanner is a nice app to scan documents but it got banned in India along with other 58 apps from Chinese companies following the government’s order. One of the popular apps on this list, TikTok, has been taken down from the Google Play and Apple App Store but CamScanner is still available at these stores. However, it could also follow suit considering it is now banned in the country.

If you are a user of the application, you will probably need a replacement. We have curated a list of CamScanner alternatives based on their efficiency and positive reviews they received on the app stores.

Adobe Scan

Adobe Scan comes to the mind first when you think about CamScanner alternatives. As the name suggests, the app is developed by Adobe and comes with loads of features, which is expected from a document management conglomerate like Adobe.

Microsoft Office Lens

Developed Microsoft, the Microsoft Office Lens is another powerful CamScanner alternative. The application lets you scan all kinds of documents and export them to word or powerpoint directly. The app works even better for those who are already into Microsoft’s ecosystem.

PhotoScan

The PhotoScan is developed by Google that not only lets you scan documents but comes quite handy if you want to scan printed photos and save them as digital copies. The PhotoScan is pretty good at creating digital photos from physical ones and does cropping work on its own.

TapScanner

TapScanner is also a good alternative to the CamScanner app. The unique thing about this app is that it takes multiple photos to create a detailed scanned document. You can export the scanned copies in a number of formats and upload them to the cloud as well.

TurboScan

TurboScan lets you do almost all the work CamScanner is capable of. The application features auto edge detection, multiple scanning, and more features along with a sharpening mode that created better scanned copies.

