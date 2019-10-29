Buying used Apple AirPods? Here’s how to spot fakes

If you were searching for AirPods on Olx or Quikr, you have undoubtedly come across a lot of lookalikes. There are AirPod knockoffs which are fooling millions of consumers with identical designs and similar features. Many of these AirPod copycats are priced between Rs 799 and Rs 1,999, a fraction of what the Apple AirPods cost. The scary part is that these cheap AirPod replicas are soaring in popularity given the price difference.

So, if you are planning to buy a brand new pair of AirPods or a used model from OLX or any other e-commerce platform you should take some caution to ensure what you are buying is genuine, because Chinese manufacturers are pushing counterfeit AirPods into India.

Here are a few tips to avoid being ripped off.

Fake AirPods vs Genuine AirPods: Price

The first and most important difference between fake and original AirPods is the price. While researching for this story, I found a pair of AirPods selling for Rs 1,999 on OLX, a popular site for buying and selling pre-owned products. The seller described the unit as genuine. At first glance, it may seem like a sealed unit sold by Apple, but that price should be the first red flag that this is not the real deal. AirPods for Rs 1,999? The price should raise eyebrows, because AirPods aren’t cheap. You need to dish out Rs 14,900 or Rs 16,699, with a wireless charging case, for the AirPods 2.

Fake AirPods vs Genuine AirPods: Serial number

At the back of my mind, I thought maybe the AirPods are genuine and the seller is not lying, As it turns out, I was wrong. I looked up the serial number — listed on the back of the retail box to check the warranty status. Upon entering the serial number (details of how to find this information can be found here), I receive the message ”We’re sorry, but this serial number isn’t valid. Please check your information and try again.” It quickly became clear that this isn’t genuine AirPods, though.

Just remember, every Apple product has a serial number. AirPods too have a unique serial number written on the underside of the case lid. If you are not sure whether the AirPods is genuine or fake, make sure you do check out its serial number inside of the case lid, above the left earbud.

Fake AirPods vs Genuine AirPods: Build quality

AirPod clones can be hard to distinguish from the genuine one. I recently tried AirPod clones and they were a bad copy. They were larger in size and never felt like the original AirPods I own and use daily. Also, I actually had trouble fitting them into my ears. The point to remember is that the fake AirPods will feel cheap compared to the AirPods.

Fake AirPods vs Genuine AirPods: Audio quality

AirPods clones will never able to match the audio quality you’d expect from the Apple version. The clones failed to impress me and it is unlikely to impress you. So try them out before you pay if possible. In my case, the bass was disappointing and so was the overall sound. AirPod knock-offs also lacked proximity and accelerometer, which means you’ll have to use buttons to play and pause.