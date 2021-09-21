Buying a new smartphone? Here’s why you should probably wait a little longer

The new iPhone 13 series might be tempting right now, or perhaps the discounts on older iPhones have caught your eye. Maybe you just want to upgrade to your first flagship phone, even if it is an Android. Regardless of the phone or the platform, now might not be the best time to make a big purchase decision like an expensive smartphone, and here are a few reasons why.

New phones are on the way

Be it a flagship or mid-range phone you’re after, newer variants and models are always in the pipeline. However, when they’re this close, waiting for what could be a device that could better suit your needs may be something you should consider.

Also Read | Apple iPhone 13 to OnePlus 9RT: Flagship smartphone launches to watch out for in September

A number of phones like the Vivo X70 series, Pixel 6, Xiaomi 11T series, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE and the rumoured OnePlus 9RT are expected soon in India. The vivo X70 series, and Xiaomi 11T are both launching in September. You may want to wait for these phones before making up your mind.

The festive season is almost here

For years, the Diwali-Dussehra sales have been synonymous with discounts, offers and all kinds of other bonuses. With the festive sales a month away, you might be giving up on some good deals, bank offers, exchange bonuses or discounts if you buy a phone right now.

Also Read | Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021 to kick off soon: All you need to know

Yes, we know popular sales from Amazon and Flipkart are also known to offer pseudo-discounts, which may not really be very great deals. But you may still find yourself paying lesser than you probably would right now. Even phones with discounts right now like the iPhone 12, might have prices drop down further below by Diwali.

Brands have just begun offering better 5G support

This one may not be applicable to all users but if you’re planning to buy a phone for long-term usage, you’re probably looking at 5G as an essential feature already. However, a lot of mid-range phones and even some flagship phones right now support only one or two 5G bands, which could be a hindrance in a couple of years when 5G is actually usable in India.

5G support in these early devices with one or two bands may be little more than a gimmick when that happens. The good news is some brands have begun taking note of this and have started offering multiple bands on their phones. If you’re buying a 5G phone right now, chances are you will have a more future-proof phone if you wait for another generation.