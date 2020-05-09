Here’s how to purchase a Samsung smartphone during lockdown from your local retailer

The customer just needs a product link created by the retailer to purchase a new Samsung smartphone. (Express Photo: Karanveer Singh Arora) The customer just needs a product link created by the retailer to purchase a new Samsung smartphone. (Express Photo: Karanveer Singh Arora)

Samsung has partnered with Benow, a merchant payments platform, to bring over 20,000 retailers online across India. The company said the partnership is beneficial for both retailers and customers during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown.

According to the company, with the help of this partnership, customers can browse smartphones online and make payments via Benow.

How can a retailer register on Benow?

To sell Samsung smartphones on Benow, a retailer has to reach out to his Samsung distributor stating his interest in being a part of the platform. The company will then share the retailer details with Benow. After which the platform will send the interested retailers a registration link.

After the registration process is complete, the retailers can list their Samsung smartphone inventory on the Benow app and generate a link for the same. The link can be shared with customers via WhatsApp, Facebook, SMS, local advertisements and more.

How can you buy a Samsung phone from your local retailer?

After a customer gets hold of a link for a smartphone that they want, for example, a Samsung Galaxy Note 10. They can then click on the link which will redirect them to the Benow platform.

There they can then check if the retailer is in their proximity or not. If he is, then the customer can make the payment online. After receiving the payment, the retailer can then get the device delivered to the respective customer using his own resources.

Note, you can find a Benow link by browsing your local Facebook pages. You can also do a simple Google search to find a Benow link for a Samsung retailer in your colony.

Samsung India said in a press note, “like most businesses in India, mobile phone companies and retailers have also faced tough times in the past nearly 40 days.” “The new move is also in that direction and it is expected to benefit not just the company but also the retailers.”

