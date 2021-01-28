Bumble is now banning those who body shame anyone

Bumble, the women-first dating and networking app, has announced that it will ban those who body shame anyone on its platform. The company has updated the terms and conditions of its app to explicitly ban unsolicited and derogatory comments made on the platform. This includes comment on someone’s appearance, body shape, size or health.

The terms also assert that Bumble users can’t use “fatphobic, ableist, racist, colourist, transphobic, homophobic and other body-shaming” related languages. Bumble had conducted a survey to find out how body shaming has affected user’s lives, which revealed that 44 percent of users felt insecure about their body in the past year.

People can report someone for body shaming within the app using the app’s ‘Block and Report’ tool. The platform will use automated safeguards to detect comments and images that go against its terms, which can then be escalated to a human moderator to review.

Those who use body-shaming language in their profile or through the app’s chat function will first receive a warning for the inappropriate behaviour. If there are repeated incidents or harmful comments, Bumble will permanently ban the user.

“At Bumble, we have always been clear on our mission to create a kinder, safer, respectful and equitable space on the internet, and our zero-tolerance policy for racist, harassing and hate-driven speech is an important part of that. We believe in being explicit when it comes to the kind of behaviour that is not welcome on our platforms and we’ve made it clear that body-shaming is not acceptable on Bumble,” Priti Joshi, VP of Strategy at Bumble said in a press statement.

“Our moderation team will review each report and take the appropriate action. We always want to lead with education and give our community a chance to learn and improve. However, we will not hesitate to permanently remove someone who consistently goes against our guidelines,” the company added.

Bumble: How to report someone from user’ profile?

Step 1: In order to report a Bumble user, you need to scroll to the bottom of their profile and tap on the “Block and Report” button.

Step 2: You then need to select one of the report reasons and include any additional comments for better clarity. The company says that the more information you provide on the matter, the easier it will be for them to take action.

Step 3: Just tap on ‘Submit report.’

How to report a Bumble user from chats menu?

Step 1: You can also report a user from the chat menu. You just need to tap on the three-dotted icon, which you will find in the top right-hand corner.

Step 2: Now, tap on ‘Block & Report’ button. You will be required to specify the reason for the report. Once you are done, just press on the Submit button.