Planning to buy a smartphone this Diwali? Consider these five options under Rs 15000

Past few months we have witnessed a number of smartphones launched in the budget segment posing a challenge for phones from other companies 1.5 times their price. With the festive sale coming up on Amazon and Flipkart, many are looking to buy a budget smartphone. Under the Rs 15,000, there have been a few new contenders to the top five smartphones while a few have remained there despite getting launched a few months back. If you are looking for a smartphone in this range, you may want to look at these options available.

Redmi Note 9 Pro

Launched earlier this year, Redmi Note 9 Pro’s base variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage is available for Rs 13,999. You may be able to get your hands on the 4GB+128GB and 6GB+128GB variants priced at Rs 15,999 and 16,999 respectively during the sale due to price cut. The phone has a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display. It has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor which is decent for gaming. On the back, it has a quad-camera setup with 48MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, 5MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. There is a 16MP for selfies. It is backed by a 5,020 mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.

Poco M2 Pro

Poco M2 Pro’s base variant comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage priced at Rs 13,999 whereas the 6GB RAM with 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs 14,999. The 6GB+128GB variant is priced at Rs 16,999 but the price may drop in the coming days. The storage on the Poco M2 Pro is expandable up to 512 GB via a microSD card. It has a 6.67-inch full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2400×1080 pixels. It has a massive 5,000 mAh battery which supports 33W fast charging. Under the hood, it has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor paired with an Adreno 618 GPU making it a decent buy for gamers. The smartphone features a 16MP camera in the front. On the rear panel, the phone includes a quad-camera setup with a 48MP primary camera. The phone includes a primary 48MP image sensor coupled with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor.

Realme Narzo 20 Pro



Realme Narzo 20 Pro is the first Pro variant in the Narzo series. The phone is aimed at the gaming audience with a MediaTek Helio G95 processor. At Rs 14,999 you will get the 6GB+64GB variant. The storage is expandable upto 512GB via microSD card. The Narzo 20 Pro comes with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display which has a 90Hz refresh rate and 120Hz touch sampling rate. On the back, it has a quad-camera setup consisting 48MP AI Quad camera, a 119 degree Ultra Wide lens, a retro portrait sensor and a 4MP macro camera. It also has a 16MP front camera. The fingerprint scanner is on the side of the phone. It is backed by a 4,500 mAh battery which is not the biggest on the list but it supports the fastest charging speeds on the list with 65W SuperDart charging support.

Samsung M21

Samsung M21 is a different phone in this category targetted at consumers who are probably not too much into gaming but content consumption. It comes with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED Full HD+ display with a standard 60Hz refresh rate. It has a triple-camera setup on the back with a 48MP primary camera, 8MP ultrawide camera and a 5MP depth camera. On the front, it has a 20MP front-facing camera. On the inside, it has an Exynos 9611 processor with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage for the base variant which is available for Rs 13,999. The higher variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is available for Rs 15,999 which may go down in the upcoming days. The main feature of the phone is its 6,000 mAh battery. However, it supports only 15W fast charging which is the lowest on the list.

Realme 7

Realme 7 has the same MediaTek Helio G95 processor as the Narzo 20 Pro and the price for the base variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage is Rs 14,999. The storage is expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card. It has a quad-camera setup on the back with a 48MP primary camera and the front snapper is 16MP. It comes with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. All of this is backed by a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

