Budget Smart TVs under Rs 20000 that you can buy in June 2018

Flat screen TVs are getting cheaper these days. With the variety of options available out there, prices of good LED TVs have significantly gone down over the past few months. Customers are always looking for more affordable options that provide better value for money. With that in mind, we will walk you through some of the best Smart TV options you can consider in a modest budget of Rs 20,000.

iFFALCON by TCL LED Smart TV 40-inch (Rs 19,999)

Priced at Rs 19999, iFFALCON by TCL LED Smart TV 40-inch is up for grabs on Flipkart. Furthermore, you can avail additional discount up to Rs 5000 with an exchange. It sports a Full HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) LED panel with 60-hertz refresh rate. On the connectivity front, you get 3 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports. It comes with a built-in app store that offers more than 500 apps across different categories like video-on-demand services, games, photo sharing and more. It supports Dolby Audio for surround sound experience. It flaunts narrow bezels and a sleek design.

Thomson LED Smart TV B9 40-inch (Rs 18999)

Thomson LED Smart TV B9 40-inch is retailing at Rs 18999 on Flipkart. With an exchange, you can avail some additional discount up to Rs 5000. Just like iFFALCON, this one too sports 1920 x 1080 pixels stretched across a 40-inch LED panel with a refresh rate of 60 Hertz. Connectivity options include 3 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports along with built-in Wi-Fi. It supports Miracast to mirror your phone or tablet screen wirelessly. Built-in apps like YouTube and Netflix let users stream videos directly on your TV.

Vu LED Smart TV LED40K16 39-inch (Rs 18,999)

Available at a price of Rs 18,999, Vu LED Smart TV LED40K16 39-inch is another budget option you may want to consider. It sports a 39-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) IPS LED panel with 60Hz refresh rate. It features a quad-core video processor in addition to a few preloaded apps like Netflix, YouTube and more. Again, there are 3 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports to plug your devices and drives into.

Xiaomi Mi LED Smart TV 4A 32-inch (Rs 13,999)

Xiaomi Mi LED Smart TV 4A 32-inch sports an HD LED display with 1366 x 768 pixels resolution and 178-degree viewing angles. It runs PatchWall UI, which is an AI-enabled Android-based TV operating system that categorises content and makes recommendations based on user preference. Powering it is a quad-core Amlogic Cortex-A53 processor clocked at 1.5GHz and paired with 1GB RAM. It packs 8GB internal storage. In addition to smart connectivity features, you get 3 HDMI out, 2 USB ports, Ethernet and S/PDIF connectors too.

However, you will have to deal with the weekly flash sales to get your hands on this TV. The next sale begins June 29.

Mitashi Curved LED Smart TV 31.5-inch (Rs 16499)

If you want to go for something fancy, Mitashi Curved LED Smart TV 31.5-inch is an option to consider. As the name suggests, it sports a 31.5-inch curved display with 1366 x 768 pixels resolution and 60Hz refresh rate. It runs Android operating system to let users download apps from Google Play Store. Inside is a 1GHz processor, 1GB RAM and 8GB of internal storage. It has its own app that will make your smartphone act like a remote control. Connectivity-wise, it features 2 HDMI and 2 USB ports.

