The best external hard drives in 2020 for Windows, Mac

Since many of us have been working from home due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the need for data security has only increased. During these testing times, most of the data is saved on personal or office computer and there is no guarantee whether the laptop or desktop will continue to work as efficiently as it is working now. It’s always handy to have a copy of your personal (photos, videos, documents) or official data somewhere else.

It can be done if you just want to speed up your work computer and want to transfer your data somewhere safe. Also, hard disks can be used by photographers, content creators to keep their data stored and help them save some space on the system. Here are a few portable hard drives that won’t make you delve deep into the pockets and have ample space to save your data.

Western Digital Elements 1.5 TB

Western Digital Elements 1.5 TB External hard drive is currently available for Rs 4,299. The portable hard drive is 3.23-inch wide and 4.35-inch in height. It offers a fast transfer rate of 5Gbps with a USB 3.0 port. It also offers backward compatibility with USB 2.0 devices offering a speed of 480 Mbps. It weighs 222 grams and comes with a two-year warranty. It works with Windows OS without hassle whereas for other operating systems reformatting is required.

Seagate Expansion Portable 1.5TB

The compact hard drive is 3.15 inches wide and 4.35 inches in height. It offers a data transfer rate of up to 625 Mbps. It weighs 170 grams and offers a three-year warranty. It also offers plug and play for Windows and macOS. The USB 3.0 is backwards compatible with USB 2.0 for additional system compatibility. Seagate Expansion Portable 1.5 TB external hard drive is currently available for Rs 4,399.

ADATA HD710M Pro 1 TB Military-Grade

If you are someone who is a little clumsy while handling devices like hard drives and phones or may want to carry the hard drive in public transport, ADATA’s military-grade hard drive is something you should look at. It comes equipped with a waterproof cover (exceeds IPX8 rating), shock sensors that have three layers of anti-shock technology offering military-grade durability. It can withstand submerged for up to 60 minutes in water and drops up to 1.5 metre as well. The cable comes attached on the sides of the hard drive.

It can transfer data at the speed of 5Gbps with its USB C port and is compatible with Windows XP, Vista, 7, 8, 8.1, 10, Mac OS X 10.6 or later and Linux Kernel 2.6 or later. It is available in different colours including camouflage. It is heavier than other hard disks on the list with a weight of 270 grams, measures 3.8 inches wide, and 5.26 inches in height approximately. It is available for Rs 4,529. ADATA offers three-year warranty with the hard disk.

Toshiba Canvio Basic 1TB A3

Toshiba Canvio Basic A3 has a minimalistic design and is available for Rs 3,899. It offers easy setup, and quick accessibility as no software installation is required. It weighs just 149 grams, is 3.07 inches in width, and 4.3 inches in height. It offers a fast transfer rate of 5Gbps with a USB 3.0 port and backward compatibility with USB 2.0 devices. It is compatible with Windows and Mac systems. Toshiba offers three years of warranty on this product.

Lenovo UHD F309 1TB

Lenovo UHD 1TB hard drive is available for Rs 3,739. It has a multi-coloured LED device status indicator. It comes with a built-in USB 3.0 cable with an integral storage slot. It offers a USB 2.0 and USB 3.0 hardware interface capable of transferring data at 5Gbps per second. The Lenovo hard drive weighs only 100 grams, just 2.5 inches wide and 4.4 inches in length making it easily portable. It is compatible with Windows 7 and above systems. It offers only one year of warranty.

