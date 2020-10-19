Best DSLRs you can buy under Rs 40,000 during Amazon, Flipkart festive sales

Nikon D5600 DSLR camera (Source: Amazon India)

Smartphone cameras have drastically improved over the last decade. From a single camera, now we can see four rear cameras on a large number of phones whether it has a telephoto lens, macro lens, wide-angle lens or a high-zoom lens. You can even click good photos with a budget smartphone when the light is enough. However, even if smartphone-makers claim that their devices deliver DSLR-like quality, it’s often not true. There is nothing like a good old DSLR which lets you explore, view the scene the way you want to see it and express yourself with the photos.

Nowadays, smartphones even offer a pro mode where you can play around with aperture, ISO, shutter speed and white balance but it is not always enough. If you are among the people who are not satisfied until the sound of the camera’s click hits your eardrums and don’t want to spend a fortune on it, here are a few options you can consider in the ongoing festive sale on Amazon and Flipkart. There are also additional bank discounts available on these cameras.

Canon EOS 1500D with 55-250 lens

Canon EOS 1500D is a good camera for beginners to experiment and learn photography. It offers nine-point autofocus and 35x optical zoom. It comes with a basic 18-55 lens and an additional 55-250 lens so that you can click photos of objects far away from you. It is capable of recording videos in full HD quality at 30 fps. For continuous shots, it has a 3fps shooting. For sharing photos and videos it comes with WiFi enabling the user to transfer photos directly to the phone instead of taking out the SD card, plugging it in on a laptop, transferring it to the phone, and so on. Currently, it is available for Rs 33,499 on Flipkart. If you want to get it without the 55-250 lens, it is available for Rs 24,999.

Nikon D3500 with 70-300 lens

Nikon D3500 has a lot to offer at this price range. It has 11-point autofocus, 5fps shooting for continuous shots. Even the flash can be adjusted to the scene by the user. The special effects are available inside the camera software including the one where you can select a particular colour to stand out. The battery backup is impressive as well. The ISO can go as high as 25600 which is excellent for low-light settings. Also, it can record videos in full HD quality at 60fps. You can transfer photos and videos to your smartphone using Snapbridge. With the 70-300 lens which will come in handy for shooting from afar, it is available for Rs 38,999 on Amazon and Flipkart. Without the additional lens, it is available for Rs 31,500 on Amazon and it will also be available on Flipkart soon for Rs 26,999.

Nikon D5600

Unlike the first two cameras on the list, Nikon D5600 comes with a single lens. Like the D3500, you can send photos and videos from the camera to your smartphone using Snapbridge. It has a 4800DX 39-point autofocus sensor. For continuous shots, it has 5fps shooting and it records full HD videos at 30fps, lower than the D3500. There are different flash modes including the one that reduces red-eye, something you often see in shots taken at night. For low light, it has ISO up to 25600. It also has a touchscreen to swipe through photos and use controls without pressing down on buttons. It is currently available for Rs 38,499 on Amazon and Flipkart.

Canon EOS 3000D

Canon EOS 3000D is the most affordable camera on the list as it is available for Rs 19,999 on Flipkart. It comes with a standard lens, nine-point autofocus, 35x optical zoom. The megapixel count on this one is lesser than the others (24MP) at 18MP. However, it is capable of recording Full HD videos at 30fps. Overall, it is a decent camera for a beginner.

