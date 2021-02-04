scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, February 04, 2021
Latest news

BSNL updates its 199 postpaid plan: Now offers ‘unlimited’ voice calls

BSNL has updated its Rs 199 postpaid plan with “unlimited” off-net and on-net voice calls without any fair usage policy (FUP). The earlier Rs 199 postpaid plan offered 300 minutes of off-net calls.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 4, 2021 7:37:27 pm
BSNL net plans, BSNL tariffs, BSNL Rs 149 packs, BSNL internet plans, BSNL plans 2021, BSNL new plans, BSNL news,The new updated plan from BSNL adds free voice call forwarding facility

BSNL has updated its Rs 199 postpaid plan, which offers ‘unlimited’ off-net and on-net voice calls without any fair usage policy (FUP). The earlier Rs 199 postpaid plan had offered 300 minutes of off-net calls. It had previously announced its plan to drop the fair usage policy (FUP) limit and make unlimited calls available for plan vouchers, STVs, and combo vouchers with unlimited voice calling benefits from January 10, 2021.

The new updated plan from BSNL adds free voice call forwarding facility that is applicable for landline, BSNL, and other operators’ numbers. The updated postpaid plan also includes 25GB of monthly data, along with a data rollover facility for up to 75GB. The updated Rs 199 postpaid plan by BSNL has been in effect since February 1 as confirmed by the BSNL Chennai division’s tweet on Thursday.

Top Tech News Now
Click here for more

BSNL had last revised its Rs 199 postpaid plan in December with annual Eros Now subscription and 60 days of Lokdhun subscription.

The company also offers a Rs 1,499 annual prepaid plan which comes with 24GB of data access in addition to unlimited voice calling support along with 100 SMS messages per day. BSNL customers looking for an annual plan can also try the Rs 1999 annual plan from BSNL which offers 3GB data per day, 365 days validity, 100 SMSes per day and unlimited voice calling capped at 250 minutes per day.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

Itel A47, Fossil Gen 5E, Samsung Galaxy M02, Lumiford wireless earphones, wireless earphones, samsung phone, fossil, smartwatch
Tech launches today: Fossil Gen 5E smartwatch, Samsung Galaxy M02, and more

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Feb 04: Latest News

Advertisement