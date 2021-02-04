BSNL updates its 199 postpaid plan: Now offers ‘unlimited’ voice calls

BSNL has updated its Rs 199 postpaid plan, which offers ‘unlimited’ off-net and on-net voice calls without any fair usage policy (FUP). The earlier Rs 199 postpaid plan had offered 300 minutes of off-net calls. It had previously announced its plan to drop the fair usage policy (FUP) limit and make unlimited calls available for plan vouchers, STVs, and combo vouchers with unlimited voice calling benefits from January 10, 2021.

The new updated plan from BSNL adds free voice call forwarding facility that is applicable for landline, BSNL, and other operators’ numbers. The updated postpaid plan also includes 25GB of monthly data, along with a data rollover facility for up to 75GB. The updated Rs 199 postpaid plan by BSNL has been in effect since February 1 as confirmed by the BSNL Chennai division’s tweet on Thursday.

BSNL had last revised its Rs 199 postpaid plan in December with annual Eros Now subscription and 60 days of Lokdhun subscription.

The company also offers a Rs 1,499 annual prepaid plan which comes with 24GB of data access in addition to unlimited voice calling support along with 100 SMS messages per day. BSNL customers looking for an annual plan can also try the Rs 1999 annual plan from BSNL which offers 3GB data per day, 365 days validity, 100 SMSes per day and unlimited voice calling capped at 250 minutes per day.