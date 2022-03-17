scorecardresearch
Thursday, March 17, 2022
BSNL Rs 797 annual plan announced: Check calling, data benefits and more

The BSNL Rs 797 recharge plan also has an inaugural offer for users who recharge before June 12. Read more below.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
March 17, 2022 9:37:44 am
bsnl, bsnl recharge, bsnl 797 recharge, bsnl plans, bsnl rs 797 plan,Check out all about the new Rs 797 plan by BSNL for prepaid users. (File)

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) launched a new annual prepaid recharge plan for users on Wednesday. The new plan costs Rs 797 for 365 days and comes with benefits like unlimited voice calls, high-speed 4G data and more. Here’s all you need to know about the new Rs 797 plan.

BSNL Rs 797 plan: What’s on offer?

The Rs 797 BSNL recharge plan offers unlimited local, STD and roaming calls for 365 days. Users who recharge with this plan also get 2GB high speed data and 100 SMS per day.

Note that speeds will be cut down to 80kbps after reaching the 2GB mark each day.

Calling and data benefits only for first 60 days

There is a catch here. While the plan has a validity of 365 days, the 2GB high speed data is available only for the first two months (or 60 days) after recharge. After 60 days, users will not get the unlimited calling benefits or the 2GB daily data, but will retain the plan validity.

Beyond the 60 day mark, users will have to likely recharge separately for talktime and data benefits as they will only have the existing plan’s validity for the next 10 months.

The actual benefit here is that you will be able to keep the network running on your BSNL SIM for a whole year at just Rs 797, which makes it a good choice for people who use BSNL on a secondary SIM.

Other details

The BSNL 797 recharge plan is offered in all circles and users can purchase the plan from the BSNL online portal, BSNL Selfcare app, and third-party sources like Google Pay, Paytm.

As an inaugural offer, BSNL is also offering an additional 30 days of validity on the Rs 797 plan. This means users who recharge soon with the new plan will get 365+30=395 days of validity. This additional 30 days offer is valid if you recharge with the Rs 797 plan by June 12.

