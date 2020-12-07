BSNL launches Rs 365 prepaid plan with 365 days validity: How it fares against other yearly plans

BSNL's Rs 365 prepaid plan has been launched for several states

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has introduced a Rs 365 prepaid recharge for a few select states. The new plan offers a plan validity of 365 days with unlimited voice calls 250 minutes per day, 2GB daily data cap and 100 SMS per day. However, there is a catch. These freebies are valid for 60 days only. Voice and data vouchers will be needed once the 60 days freebies period is over.

Currently, the recharge is live only on the Kerala website but it will be available for a long list of states including Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar-Jharkhand, Gujrat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Kolkata- West Bengal, North-East, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh – Chhattisgarh, Orissa, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu – Chennai, UP-East, and UP-West.

Once the free voice call limit is reached for the day, charges as per the base plan tariff will apply. Similarly, once the 2GB daily cap is exceeded, the data speed will go down to 80kbps. 100 SMSes per day can be sent under the plan as well along with free Personalised Ring Back Tone (PRBT).

At first, the Rs 365 prepaid plan looks promising but the 60-day clause may make it unimpressive for many. For Chattisgarh, BSNL also introduced a Rs 2,399 plan under which users will get unlimited voice calls 250 minutes per day along with 100 SMS. However, there is no data offered with the plan. This plan is for those people who don’t need to use data on their phone or want a secondary phone for calling.

On the other hand, there are offers from other network operators as well with nearly or a year-long validity.

# Vi offers a Rs 1,499 prepaid plan with a validity of 365 days. Under this plan, users will get 24GB of data, truly unlimited talktime, 3,600 SMS and access to Vi movies and TV. There are other plans as well like the Rs 2,399 plan which offers 1.5GB data per day or the Rs 2,595 plan which offers 2GB data per day and a subscription to Zee5.

# Airtel has a similar yearly plan as Vi that costs Rs 1,498 and offers the user 24GB of data, truly unlimited calls, 3,600 SMS. Additionally, it provides access to Airtel Xstream premium, Wynk music, Rs 150 cashback FasTag, free hello tunes and a one-year subscription to Upskill and Shaw academy. The Rs 2,498 plan offers 2GB data per day whereas the Rs 2,698 provides a subscription to Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

# Jio’s Rs 1,299 plan is one month short on validity as it is valid for 336 days. It offers 24GB data, unlimited calls from Jio to Jio networks, 3,600 SMS and a complimentary subscription to Jio Apps. Also, it offers Jio to Non-Jio FUP of 12,000 minutes. Under the 2,399 plan, users get 730GB of data with 2GB per day limit whereas the Rs 2,599 plan offers additional 10GB of data yearly and a subscription to Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

