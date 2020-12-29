BSNL Rs 1,999 prepaid annual plan revised: Check Jio, Airtel, Vi recharge plans

BSNL has revised its Rs 1,999 annual prepaid plan. The pack now comes bundled with 60 days of Lokdhun subscription and 365 days of Eros Now subscription. The rest of the benefits remain the same as the before. The long-term recharge plan still offers 100 SMS messages per day and 3GB daily data. After the exhaustion of the data, the speed will drop to 80Kbps. So basically, the telecom giant is giving a total of 1095GB of data for 365 days.

The Rs 1,999 annual prepaid plan even includes unlimited voice calling benefits to any network within India. All the BSNl customers also get access to BSNL tunes with unlimited song change option available for 365 days validity. As per TelecomTalk, the revised BSNL annual plan will be available for purchase from January 1, 2021. It will be available across all operating circles in India. Let’s take a look at annual prepaid plans from Jio, Airtel and Vodafone.

Airtel annual recharge plans

Airtel is offering a Rs 1,498 annual prepaid plan, which includes 24GB data, unlimited calls and a total of 3,600 SMS. With this long-term plan, the telecom giant even offers other benefits like access to Airtel XStream Premium, Free Hellotunes, Wynk Music, and online classes. There is no Rs 1,999 plan and Airtel is directly offering Rs 1,498 annual recharge plan.

This pack will offer 2GB data on a daily basis, unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day for 365 days. Users get the same additional benefits as the base Airtel plan. Airtel customers also get Rs 100 cashback on FASTag with both the plans.

Jio annual prepaid plans

The base annual prepaid plan from Reliance Jio will costs Rs 2,121. The long-term recharge plan ships with 1.5GB daily data, meaning users get a total of 504GB data. Unlike other plans, Jio only offers unlimited calling benefits to Jio to Jio network. The company gives 12,000 minutes for Jio to non-Jio calling. Users also get 100 free SMS benefit per day and complimentary access to Jio apps.

There is also a Rs 2,399 Reliance Jio prepaid annual plan. It offers 2GB data per day, 100 SMS per day and unlimited Jio to Jio calling. For Jio to non-Jio calling, Jio customers will get 12,000 minutes, similar to the base long-term plan. The pack even includes complimentary access to Jio apps. Needless to say, it will remain valid for 365 days.

Vodafone annual recharge plans

Vi (previously known as Vodafone) offers a Rs 1,499 prepaid plan, which packs 24GB data as well as unlimited calls for 365 days. With this plan, Vodafone customers will get a total of 3,600 local and national SMS for the entire period. As is the case with all the Vi plans, users will get access to Vi Movies and TV apps. Vi even has a Rs 2,399 prepaid annual plan, which consists of 1.5GB daily data, 100 SMS per day, and truly unlimited call benefits.