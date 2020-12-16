BSNL launches Rs 199 recharge plan with 2GB daily data: Here’s what Jio, Airtel, Vi are offering

BSNL has launched a new Rs 199 prepaid recharge plan. The telecom giant is offering 2GB daily data with this base plan. It even includes unlimited voice calling benefits to any network. Do note that you will only get 250 minutes per day and 100 SMSes on a daily basis. This recharge plan will remain valid for 30 days.

BSNL’s new Rs 199 plan replaces the existing PV 186 prepaid plan, which offers 2GB daily data, unlimited voice calling and 100 SMSes per day with a validity period of 28 days. It is still offering the PV 186 plan, but this plan won’t be available for all the BSNL customers from January 1, 2021. The latest recharge plan from BSNL will be available across all the telecom circles. As BSNL has launched the plan on Christmas, it will go live starting December 24, 2020, as per TelecomTalk.

BSNL Rs 199 vs Jio Rs 249 prepaid recharge plan

Comparatively, Reliance Jio offers a Rs 249 plan, which is the cheapest 2GB daily data plan from the company. This means that you are getting a total of 56GB data for 28 days. Once the data is exhausted, the speed to drop down to 64Kbps. Apart from 2GB daily data, you also get Jio to Jio unlimited voice calls and 1,000 minutes to non-Jio network. The plan also includes 100 SMS per day. Customers also get access to Jio apps.

BSNL Rs 199 vs Airtel Rs 298 prepaid recharge plan

The cheapest 2GB daily data plan from Airtel is Rs 298. It comes with a validity period of 28 days. You also get truly unlimited calls, 100 SMS per day, Airtel Xstream Premium subscription, and free access to Hellotunes. Airtel is also giving free Wynk Music subscription, and users get the option to download as many songs they want. The plan even includes Rs 100 cashback on FASTag.

BSNL Rs 199 vs Vi prepaid recharge plan

For 199, Vi (Vodafone) offers only 1GB data per day. It even includes truly unlimited local/national calls to all networks, 100SMS per day. The pack comes with a validity period for 24 Days. You also get access to Vi Movies and TV access. Vodafone also has 2GB daily data plans and the cheapest one is Rs 595 for 56 days. It gives 1 year ZEE5 Premium subscription, 2GB daily data, unlimited calls, and 100 SMS per day. The plan also supports weekend roll-over data.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd