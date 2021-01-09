BSNL revises Rs 2,399 and Rs 1,999 prepaid recharge plans: Check details

The BSNL, in its reply to the committee, cited ongoing cases in high courts and said the matter was sub-judice and may invite contempt of court.

BSNL has reportedly revised its two long-term prepaid recharge plans. The only major change is in the validity period of these plans. The telecom giant has increased the validity of its Rs 1,999 plan by 21 days. If you buy this plan, then it will remain valid for 386 days. Do note that this is a limited period offer and will be live from January 10. It will expire after January 31.

As for the benefits, you get 3GB data per day, unlimited voice calling to all the network, and 100 SMS per day with Rs 1,999 BSNL prepaid plan. The pack also offers access to BSNL Tunes and one will be able to set caller tune unlimited times. Customers also get Lokdhun content for two months and Eros Now subscription for 365 days.

BSNL also revised its Rs 2,399 long term prepaid plan. It is currently offering 600 days of validity, once the revised plan is active, you will only get 365 days of validity. On the occasion of 72nd Republic Day, BSNL is giving an additional 72 days validity, which means that the Rs 2,399 plan will be available with a total validity period of 437 days. The additional 72 days is a promotional offer and will be valid until January 31, 2021. The offer will be visible to everyone starting January 10, which is tomorrow.

From February, the Rs 2,399 prepaid plan will ship with 365 days of validity. As for the benefits, you get unlimited voice calling to all the networks within India and there is no FUP limit. Previously, BSNL was offering the same long-term plan with voice calls restricted 250 minutes per day. Those purchasing this prepaid plan can also make unlimited calls to MTNL network in Mumbai and Delhi telecom circles, as per TelecomTalk.

The plan also includes 3GB daily data and once the data is exhausted, the speed will drop to 80Kbps. Similar to the Rs 1,999 BSNL plan, you get 100 SMSes per day. It even ships with free access to Eros Now app and unlimited Personalised Ringback Tone. It is important to note that the Eros Now subscription will only be valid for the mentioned validity period.

Airtel annual recharge plans

Airtel’s Rs 1,498 annual prepaid plan gives 24GB data, unlimited calls and a total of 3,600 SMS. The long-term plan also offers free access to Airtel XStream Premium, Free Hellotunes, Wynk Music, and online classes. There is a Rs 2,498 Airtel prepaid recharge plan, which includes 2GB data on a daily basis, unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day for 365 days. With this long-term plan too, Airtel customers get the same additional benefits as the base plan. One will also get Rs 100 cashback on FASTag with both the plans.

Jio annual prepaid plans

Jio has a Rs 2,121 long-term recharge plan, which gives 1.5GB daily data, unlimited voice calling benefits to all the networks, 100 free SMS benefit per day and complimentary access to Jio apps. There is also a Rs 2,399 Reliance Jio prepaid annual plan, which comes with 2GB data per day, 100 SMS per day and unlimited Jio to Jio calling. For Jio to non-Jio calling, Jio customers will get 12,000 minutes, similar to the base long-term plan. The pack even includes complimentary access to Jio apps. Needless to say, it will remain valid for 365 days. The Rs 2,599 prepaid annual plan also gives complimentary subscription to Disney+Hostar subscription and free additional 10GB data. The rest of the benefits are similar to Rs 2,399 pack.

Vodafone annual recharge plans

Vodafone currently offers a Rs 1,499 prepaid plan, which ships with 24GB data and unlimited calls for 365 days. Customers also get a total of 3,600 local and national SMS for the entire period. As is the case with all the Vi plans, users will get access to Vi Movies and TV apps. Vi even has a Rs 2,399 prepaid annual plan, which consists of 1.5GB daily data, 100 SMS per day, and truly unlimited call benefits.