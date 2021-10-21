BSNL revises its Rs 56, Rs 57 and Rs 58 prepaid plans: Check details

BSNL has reportedly revised three affordable prepaid plans. The telecom operator is now offering the Rs 58 recharge plan for Rs 57, whereas the Rs 57 pack is now listed on the official site for Rs 56. There was also a Rs 56 plan, which will now cost customers Rs 54.

The company hasn’t changed the benefits of the plans and has just reduced the price. There are also no changes in the validity period of these three BSNL prepaid plans. As per a report by KeralaTelecom.info, the new Rs 54 BSNL prepaid recharge plan comes with 5,600 seconds of talk time and it will remain valid for eight days once you purchase it.

BSNL’s Rs 56 plan offers 10GB of data allocation, along with access to Zing Entertainment music. This plan comes with a validity period of 10 days. The Rs 57 recharge plan lets you activate or extend prepaid international roaming for 30 days.

BSNL subscribers can buy the revised BSNL recharge plans by sending an SMS to 123 from their smartphone. One will also find the new BSNL plans on recharge portals and other channels. Customers can also head to the My BSNL app or the BSNL site for more details.

The cited source reported that the revised plans are available in Kerala. But, the official site suggests that they are also applicable to other circles, including Andhra Pradesh, Chattisgarh, Chennai, Daman and Diu, Gujarat, and Haryana.

Besides, BSNL is also offering up to four months of free broadband service to those who are using its landline, Bharat Fibre and digital subscriber line (DSL). The same offer is also valid for Broadband over Wi-Fi (BBoWiFi) customers.

The offer is available all over India, but there is a catch. Customers will be able to avail this free broadband service only if they pay 36 months of rental at once. The subscribers will then get free service for a total of 40 months at a charge of 36 months, as per the cited source. BSNL also has a free broadband service offer for those who can pay advance rent for 24 months.