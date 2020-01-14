BSNL cuts validity of Rs 75, Rs 74 and other prepaid plans by half: Check details

BSNL has reduced the validity of some of its prepaid plans. BSNL has reduced the validity of some of its prepaid plans.

State-owned telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has reduced the validity of some of its prepaid plans in the country. The validity of the Rs 153, Rs 75, and Rs 74 prepaid plans has been cut in half from what it used to be and the new validity will be effective starting January 14, 2020, TelecomTalk reported.

BSNL’s Rs 74 and Rs 75 prepaid recharge plan

BSNL has cut down the validity of its Rs 74 and Rs 75 prepaid plans to bring it down to 90 days from the earlier 180 days of validity. The data and calling benefits are counted as freebies which have a lesser validity within the plan, but BSNL has not changed the validity of the freebies or the benefits of the freebie for the two plans.

BSNL’s Rs 75 prepaid pack comes with unlimited calling, 10GB of data, and 500 SMS as freebies. The freebies are valid for a validity of 15 days. BSNL’s Rs 74 prepaid pack comes with 2GB data and 100 minutes of voice calling as freebies that need to be consumed within 15 days.

BSNL’s Rs 153 prepaid plan

The Rs 153 prepaid plan from BSNL has also got its validity slashed in half to 90 days from the earlier 180 days of validity. The freebies validity on the plan stays unchanged to 28 days.

Earlier the freebies on the Rs 153 plan used to include benefits like– 1.5GB of data per day, unlimited nationwide voice calling service including calls to Delhi and Mumbai circles, and 100 SMS per day. However, BSNL has slightly tweaked the freebies for the Rs 153 plan which now comes with only 1GB data per day for 28 days.

Other plans

As per the report from TelecomTalk, other prepaid plans by BSNL have also received some form of validity or benefit reduction including the Rs 118 prepaid plan that now comes with only 21 days of validity. Earlier, BSNL revised its Rs 29 and Rs 47 prepaid plans to offer reduced validity.

