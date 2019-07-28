BSNL mobile prepaid plans: Prices, data and others offers compared

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has been very active in launching new plans in the past month. The government-run telecom company has been doing its bit by launching new plans and revising old ones to retain its customers and woo new subscribers from its private-run competitors. The journey has been tough for the state-run telco as it has been cash strapped and faces stiff competition from the likes of Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone.

Advertising

Today we take a look at the operator’s recently launched prepaid plans for its mobile subscribers and differentiate between them.

BSNL Rs 1,399 prepaid plan

BSNL has recently launched two long-term prepaid plans offering with 270 days of validity. In the newly launched Rs 1,399 prepaid plan, the telecom operator is offering 1.5GB data per day for 270 days. Apart from the data, the pack also comes with unlimited local, STD and national roaming calls except while roaming in New Delhi and Mumbai. The pack also comes with a cap of 50 free SMS per day. However, it must be noted that this new plan is presently available only for BSNL subscribers in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana circle.

BSNL Rs 1,001 prepaid plan

Apart from the Rs 1,399 plan, BSNL is also offering Rs 1,001 prepaid plan which is quite similar to the former. Just like the Rs 1,399 plan, this plan also comes with a validity of 270 days. However, the data offered in this plan is only 9GB. Now subscribers should not confuse it with a daily data plan, this 9GB of data is available for the entire validity period and is not a recurring per-day scheme like the Rs 1,399 plan. This plan is also valid only for BSNL customers in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana circle.

Advertising

The Rs 1,001 prepaid plan from BSNL offers unlimited local, STD and national roaming calls (except while roaming in New Delhi and Mumbai). The plan also includes 750 SMS in all for the entire validity period. This offer is likely to appeal to those users who primarily use their phones for conventional calling and are data or SMS is very limited for them.

BSNL Rs 498 Star loyalty prepaid plan

A few days ago, BSNL has also launched a Star loyalty discount plan at Rs 498. This plan offers 30GB of data and 1000 SMS along with unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls to any network and circle, except Mumbai and Delhi. All of the freebies is valid for 30 days. However, the loyalty plan has a validity of 365 days, during this entire period BSNL users can recharge with various other packs at a discounted price.

For example, the Rs 99 pack will be available to the Star subscribers for just Rs 76, while Rs 447 will cost the subscribers just Rs 397.

BSNL Rs 186, Rs 187 prepaid plans

Earlier this month, BSNL revised its popular Rs 186 and Rs 187 prepaid plans. The plans now offer 2GB of daily data as compared to 1GB earlier. Both the plans offer similar benefit and will be valid for 28 days. In addition to this, the plans are eligible for the telecom operator’s Bumper Offer, which gives users a total of 2.2GB per day data over and above their base plan.

Also Read|BSNL is offering broadband consumers 5GB daily data free of cost

The Rs 186 prepaid plan from BSNL provides 2GB data per day for a period of 28 days. Apart from this, it also bundles unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls as well as 100 SMS per day. The Rs 187 prepaid plan is also similar to Rs 186, offering 2GB data per day for 28 days. Customers of this plan will also get local, STD, and roaming calls across all circles, 100 SMS per day. Apart from this, they will also get free PRBT (Personalised Ring Back Tone) service with unlimited song change option. These plans are valid in the Chennai and Tamil Nadu circles.