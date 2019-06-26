BSNL launches three new broadband plans starting at Rs 349 to offer daily data

The central government led telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has announced the launch of three new broadband plans which will be active from July 1, 2019, first reported by TelecomTalk. The new plans reportedly offer daily data with FUP limit and other benefits.

The new plans have been announced for the Tamil Nadu circle only. Notably, these plans are not fibre plans and do not offer speeds like other BSNL broadband plans. Also, these new plans come with calling facility and daily FUP limit.

Rs 349 broadband plan

BSNL’s Rs 349 broadband plan offers 2GB data per day at the speeds of 8Mpbs to the subscribers. After the data limit is reached, the speed is decreased to 1Mbps.

The 2GB BSNL CUL (calling unlimited) broadband plan also offers unlimited calls to the BSNL network for the whole month. Users can also make Rs 600 worth of calls to the networks other than BSNL in a month.

Rs 399 broadband plan

BSNL’s Rs 399 plan is almost similar to the Rs 349 plan but it does not come with a restriction on calling. That means, this plan also offers 2GB daily data with speeds of 8Mbps, which decreases to 1Mbps after the data limit is reached. With this plan, the users are free to make unlimited calling for the whole month to BSNL networks as well as other networks alike.

Rs 499 BSNL broadband plan

BSNL’s Rs 499 broadband plan offers 3GB daily data tot he subscribers with 8Mbps speeds. The after FUP speed in this plan is also 1Mbps. Similar to the Rs 399 plan, 3GB BSNL CUL broadband plan also offers unlimited calling facility to all networks.