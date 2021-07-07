BSNL launches Rs 447, Rs 94, Rs 75 prepaid plans: Check details

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched two new prepaid plans under Rs 100. The new Special Tariff Vouchers (STVs) plans offer up to 3GB of high-speed data and voice calling benefits to all networks. BSNL has also added a Rs 447 STV pack to its portfolio. The telecom operator has also revised its Rs 699 Plan Voucher (PV). So, keep reading to know more about the latest plans from BSNL.

BSNL launches Rs 447, Rs 94, Rs 75 plans

The new Rs 447 STV plan from BSNL gives 100GB of data with no daily data limit. The subscribers also get free access to EROS NOW entertainment services, TelecomTalk reports. The plan also includes 100 SMS per day and unlimited voice calling benefits. It comes with a validity period of 60 days.

The Rs 94 STV plan offers 3GB of total data, meaning there is no daily data restriction. You also get 100 minutes of voice calling for 90 days. Once all the minutes are consumed, customers will be required to pay Rs 30p per minute for calling. Customers also get the default benefit of BSNL tunes, but for only 60 days.

The Rs 75 STV pack includes 2GB of total data with 100 minutes of voice calling for 60 days. This plan also includes BSNL tunes.

BSNL revises Rs 699 prepaid plan

The Rs 699 prepaid plan comes with unlimited free voice calling, and 0.5GB high-speed data per day. Once the data is exhausted, the speed will reduce to 80 Kbps. The plan also includes 100 SMS per day, free PRBT for 60 days and tariff validity of 180 days. PRBT is a special service by BSNL, which enables a customer to set up a tune instead of the default ring.

This is a promotional offer and will be applicable until September. If you purchase the Rs 699 BSNL plan right now, then you will get a validity of 180 days instead of the original 160 days.