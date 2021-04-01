BSNL launches Rs 249, Rs 298 prepaid plans: Here’s what Jio, Vi and Airtel are offering

BSNL’s Rs 249 prepaid plan is now available on a regular basis. This is the First Recharge Coupon (FRC), which was introduced last month for a promotional period. The Rs 249 plan offers unlimited voice calling benefits, 1GB of daily data, and 100 SMS per day. It comes with a validity period of 60 days. The latest BSNL prepaid plan is for those who are recharging for the first time.

BSNL has also launched a Rs 298 STV plan, which offers the same benefits that the new BSNL users get with the above-mentioned plan. This prepaid plan is giving unlimited voice calling benefits and 1GB data on daily basis. It even includes 100 SMS per day. It comes with a validity period of 56 days. Apart from these benefits, users also get a free Eros Now subscription. You aren’t getting this with the Rs 249 plan.

Comparatively, Reliance Jio is offering 2GB daily data with the Rs 249 prepaid plan. This means that you are getting a total of 56GB data. It even includes unlimited domestic calls to all networks, 100 free SMS per day and free complimentary access to Jio apps. The Rs 245 Jio prepaid plan comes with a validity period of 28 days.

Vi (previously known as Vodafone) also has a Rs 249 prepaid plan, which ships with 1.5GB of daily data. You also get truly unlimited local or national calls to all networks. The plan also includes 100SMS per day and will remain valid for 28 days. Apart from these, the plan also comes with weekend data rollover facility as well as free Vi Movies and TV subscription.

Similar to Vi and Jio, Airtel also has a Rs 249 prepaid plan, which ships with 1.5GB of data per day as well as truly unlimited calls. Like most of the prepaid plans, users will get 100SMS per day. It comes with 28 days of validity period.