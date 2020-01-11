BSNL launches new Rs 1,999 broadband plan, offers users speeds of 200Mbps speeds

Along with the high-speed data users also get unlimited voice calling to any network in India. Along with the high-speed data users also get unlimited voice calling to any network in India.

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched a new Rs 1,999 broadband plan in India for its Fiber Broadband customers. The new plan is now live in select circles and offers users 200Mbps of speed. The plan has been named CS55 will be made available for a period of 90 days.

The plan is currently available in Telangana and Chennai circles on promotional basis and will be live for 90 days with a FUP data limit of 1.5TB. After the FUP limit is reached, the speeds will drop to 2Mbps.

Benefits of the plan include 1.5TB of high-speed data with speeds of 200Mbps, which when finished drops to 2Mbps. Along with the high-speed data users also get unlimited voice calling to any network in India. The minimum subscription period of the plan is one month charges and one month security deposit.

The plan is currently live on the company’s own website and users can subscribe to it till April 6, after which the plan will disappear. Consumers getting this plan, will have to opt-in for other plans after the deadline is complete.

Also Read: BSNL Rs 299, Rs 491 broadband plans with up to 120GB data, unlimited calling launched

BSNL Bharat Fiber plans come with a free annual Amazon Prime subscription worth Rs 999. However, the benefit is not listed with this plan.

This plan will go against the JioFiber’s Rs 2,499 plan that offers 500Mbps of speeds with a FUP of 1.25TB. However, Jio is offering its customers free 250GB of monthly data along with this plan for the first six months, as a part of its launch offer.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd