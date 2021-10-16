BSNL is offering up to 4 months of free broadband service, but there is a catch

BSNL is reportedly offering up to four months of free broadband service to those who are using its landline, Bharat Fibre and digital subscriber line (DSL). The same offer is also valid for Broadband over Wi-Fi (BBoWiFi) customers.

TelecomTalk reported that the offer is available all over India, but there is a catch. Customers will be able to avail this free broadband service only if they pay 36 months of rental at once. The subscribers will then get free service for a total of 40 months at a charge of 36 months, as per the cited source.

BSNL also has a free broadband service offer for those who can pay advance rent for 24 months. If a subscriber chooses to pay 12 months of advance rental, then the service will offer free service for only one month.

As per BSNL’s site, subscribers can avail the free broadband offer by calling on toll-free number 1800003451500. One can also visit the company’s nearest customer care centre.

It is worth pointing out that this offer was previously only available for those who are based in Maharashtra, and it seems to be now available across the country.

Besides, the cited source also reported that BSNL has separately regularised its Bharat Fibre plans to offer the same tariffs across all its circles, but this doesn’t include Andaman and Nicobar. Bharat Fibre has fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) broadband service and the price of the plans start from Rs 449.