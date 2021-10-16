scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, October 16, 2021
MUST READ

BSNL is offering up to 4 months of free broadband service, but there is a catch

BSNL also has a free broadband service offer for those who can pay advance rent for 24 months.

By: Tech Desk | Lucknow |
October 16, 2021 10:49:39 am
bsnl, broadband plans, jiofiber, airtel xtream, best broadband plans, 50mbps broadband plansBSNL is offering up to 4 months of free broadband service, but there is a catch

BSNL is reportedly offering up to four months of free broadband service to those who are using its landline, Bharat Fibre and digital subscriber line (DSL). The same offer is also valid for Broadband over Wi-Fi (BBoWiFi) customers.

TelecomTalk reported that the offer is available all over India, but there is a catch. Customers will be able to avail this free broadband service only if they pay 36 months of rental at once. The subscribers will then get free service for a total of 40 months at a charge of 36 months, as per the cited source.

Also Read |JioPhone Next launch postponed, to be available before Diwali: Here’s why

BSNL also has a free broadband service offer for those who can pay advance rent for 24 months. If a subscriber chooses to pay 12 months of advance rental, then the service will offer free service for only one month.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

As per BSNL’s site, subscribers can avail the free broadband offer by calling on toll-free number 1800003451500. One can also visit the company’s nearest customer care centre.

It is worth pointing out that this offer was previously only available for those who are based in Maharashtra, and it seems to be now available across the country.

Besides, the cited source also reported that BSNL has separately regularised its Bharat Fibre plans to offer the same tariffs across all its circles, but this doesn’t include Andaman and Nicobar. Bharat Fibre has fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) broadband service and the price of the plans start from Rs 449.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G photos, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G camera, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G first look: Big display, Qualcomm 778G processor and 64MP camera

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Oct 16: Latest News

Advertisement