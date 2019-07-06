BSNL introduces new preloaded ‘Yatra’ SIM cards for Amarnath Yatra pilgrims

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched a new preloaded ‘Yatra’ SIM connection for Amarnath Yatra pilgrims. The preloaded SIM is priced at Rs 230, which includes the cost of the SIM card and the cost of the STV.

Advertising

With this new Yatra SIM connection, users get 333.33 minutes of talk time and 1.5GB of data. It comes with a validity of 10 days. These preloaded SIM cards will be offered to users at various tourist reception centres in Jammu and Kashmir.

The SIM cards will be made available at tourist reception centres in Jammu and Kashmir till August 15, after, which these SIM cards will be discontinued.

These SIM cards will be available at tourist reception centres located at the Lakhanpur Base Camp, Bhagwati Nagar Jammu Base Camp, main exchange building at CSC Centre in Kachi Chawni in Jammu, main exchange building at CSC centre in Trikuta Nagar in Jammu, base camps at Baltal and Pahalgam and tourist reception centre at Nowgam in Srinagar.

Advertising

Also Read: BSNL revamps ADSL, Bharat Fiber broadband plans to offer more daily data

To get the preloaded Yatra SIM cards from BSNL, users will be required to submit their valid documents, including Proof of Address and Proof of Identity and their recent photograph at the tourist reception centres in Jammu and Kashmir. They will also be required to submit a photocopy of the counterfoil pertaining to the registration slip issued by Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB).

In related news, Reliance Jio has also introduced a Rs 102 prepaid recharge plan for the pilgrims of Amarnath Yatra. Under this plan, the company is offering users who purchase its SIM card locally in Jammu and Kashmir 500MB of daily data, unlimited voice calling and 100 SMSes per day. It comes with a validity of seven days.