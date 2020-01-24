BSNL increases validity of Rs 1,999 prepaid plan to more than a year

The plan also comes with additional benefits including free access to BSNL Tunes and BSNL TV subscription. The plan also comes with additional benefits including free access to BSNL Tunes and BSNL TV subscription.

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) on the occasion of India’s 71st Republic Day is offering its customers 71 days worth of validity on its Rs 1,999 pre-paid plan. The offer will be made available to all BSNL consumers getting the Rs 1,999 prepaid plan from January 26 to February 15.

Under the Rs 1,999 plan, the company offers 3GB of daily data, unlimited calls to any network in India and 100 daily complimentary SMSes. The plan earlier came with a validity of 365 days. Till the offer is live, customers will get 436 days validity.

The plan also comes with additional benefits including free access to BSNL Tunes and BSNL TV subscription. However, these additional benefits will be made available to consumers for 365 days and not for 436 days.

To recall, BSNL in recent times has seen a growth in terms of subscriber numbers. According to a recent TRAI report, BSNL has seen an increase in its wireless market share in November to 10.19 per cent across India. It also states that the government-run telecom operator has also seen a 11.07 per cent increase in license areas, which exclude Delhi and Mumbai.

BSNL in a release has stated that it is “committed to offering excellent services at affordable prices to its subscribers.”

Apart from this, BSNL recently reduced the validity of its Rs 153, Rs 75 and Rs 74 prepaid plans, across the country. The validity of these plans has been cut by half. The Rs 74, Rs 75 and Rs 153 plans validity has been cut from 180 days to 90 days, the validity of the freebies stays 28 days.

