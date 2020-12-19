BSNL giving 70GB data for Rs 251: Here's what Jio, Airtel and Vi are offering

BSNL just recently launched its Rs 251 Work from Home STV for prepaid users. For the mentioned price, the telecom giant is giving a total of 70GB data. But, the plan only comes with a validity period of 28 days and validity is not dependent on the existing prepaid plan, unlike the data add-on plans offered by a few competitors.

There is also a Rs 151 Work from Home STV, which offers 40GB of data. If you just want 10GB of additional data, then you can buy BSNL’s Rs 56 Work from Home STV. This plan will remain valid for ten days from the date of recharge. Let’s take a look at what Jio, Airtel and Vodafone are offering in comparison to BSNL’s prepaid data plans.

Jio prepaid data plans

Reliance Jio is currently offering three Work From Home prepaid plans. The basic plan will cost you Rs 151 and for the same price, you will get 30GB of data. There is also a Rs 201 recharge plan, which comes with 40GB of data. If you want more data, then Jio’s Rs 251 prepaid plan will give you 50GB. Comparatively, BSNL’s Rs 251 plan is giving customers 20GB more data, which could be enticing for those who require a lot of mobile data. All the Jio plans come with a validity period of 30 days.

Airtel prepaid data plans

Airtel also has a Rs 251 prepaid 4G data plan, which ships with 50GB of data. There is no validity on this pack and this 4G data plan will remain valid till your current pack validity. There is also a Rs 401 recharge plan, which not only gives 30GB of data, but also Disney+ Hotstar subscription for one year. This plan comes with a validity period of 28 days. Airtel even has a budget Rs 48 prepaid plan, which will give you 3GB data. Do note that not all plans might be visible to you. The telecom giant will only show you the plans that are available in the state you are currently based-in.

Vi (Vodafone) prepaid data plans

Vi offers a number of 4G data packs and the Rs 251 prepaid data plan gives 50GB benefit for 28 days, similar to Jio. Vodafone even has a Rs 351 prepaid recharge plan, which ships with a whopping 100GB data. The pack will remain valid for 56 days and will also offer access to Vi Movies and TV apps. Alternatively, Vodafone customers can also for a Rs 351 plan, which includes 50GB data and one-year Zee5 Premium subscription for 28 days. For Rs 16, Vodafone is giving 3GB data, which is much cheaper than Airtel Rs 48 plan. Those who want 12GB data, can buy the Rs 48 Vi prepaid recharge plan.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd