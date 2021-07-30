BSNL DSL broadband service introduces 100GB data for Rs 299: Here are the details

BSNL’s DSL broadband service is offering a Rs 299 plan, which offers 100GB of data to customers. However, the speed is very low, at only 10Mbps. Once the data is exhausted, the speed will be reduced to 2Mbps.

Do note that this broadband plan is available for only new users for six months, after which one will be shifted to the 200GB CUL plan, which is priced at Rs 399. This plan offers 200GB of data, but the same 10Mbps speed, as per TelecomTalk.

The company has other plans as well, including Rs 555, Rs 779, Rs 949, and Rs 1,299. All these broadband plans also offer 10Mbps speed with 500GB, 779GB, 1100GB, and 1600GB of data. In case you are unaware, Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) offers services over a public switched telephone network.

Comparatively, JioFiber and Airtel XStream are offering fiber broadband plans that are priced under Rs 500 with 30Mbps and 40Mbps speed. The basic broadband plan from JioFiber is priced at Rs 399, which gives truly unlimited internet at 30Mbps speed. This plan supports unlimited voice calling as well.

Airtel’s XStream Fiber basic plan is priced at Rs 499 plan. It includes unlimited internet with up to 40Mbps speed. The plan also offers other benefits, including a free subscription to Airtel XStream, Wynk Music, Shaw academy, Voot Basic subscription, Eros Now, Hungama Play, Shemaroo M, and Ultra.

Tata Sky also has broadband plans and the price starts from Rs 649, which is the basic 50Mbps plan. This is a monthly plan and doesn’t include a landline connection. Users get unlimited internet with this broadband plan.