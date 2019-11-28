BSNL brings back Rs 1999 prepaid voucher with 3GB daily data for 365 days

BSNL has reintroduced its Rs 1,999 prepaid recharge voucher and revised its Rs 399 STV. The company has also introduced a few other prepaid plans as well such as Rs 97 plan for Chennai, Tamil Nadu circle, Rs 998 STV, and more. According to a report in Telecom Talk, the Rs 1,999 prepaid plan was discontinued a while back but is being reintroduced by the company.

BSNL’s Rs 199 plan offers calls up to 250 minutes per day including in Mumbai and Delhi circles. It also bundles 3GB data per day and the speeds will reduce to 80 Kbps after the daily limit is exceeded. The validity of the plan is 365 days. It also includes PRBT (Personalised Ring Back Tone) benefits with unlimited song change as well as free SonyLIV subscription for the entire validity period.

Apart from this, BSNL has also introduced new plans including Rs 97 prepaid voucher that comes with 2GB data per day and 250 minutes of calls per day data for 18 days. The plan will be valid in the Chennai and Tamil Nadu circles. There’s also Rs 998 STV that comes with benefits like 2GB data per day for 240 days.

More BSNL prepaid plans include Rs 365 prepaid plan that offers its users 365 days validity, though the benefits will only be available for 60 days. Telecom Talk reported there is also a Rs 997 prepaid voucher that offers 250 minutes of calls every day along with 3GB daily data, free access to SonyLIV content, PRBT, and Lokdhum content. The validity is 180 days.

Finally, BSNL has also revised its Rs 399 STV to offer 1GB data per day for 80 days, 100 daily SMS and PRBT benefit. The total data offered under this plan for the entire validity period is 80GB.