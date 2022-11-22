Black Friday in India: Croma sale till November 27, here are top offers on MacBook Air, iPad

Black Friday is a yearly shopping event in the US that begins on the Friday after Thanksgiving and usually ends on the next Monday, which is often known as Cyber Monday. This year, Black Friday falls on November 25. While most e-commerce platforms in India don’t host a sale on Black Friday, things have changed over the past few years. Croma has started its own Black Friday sale on November 18 and will conclude it on November 27.

Croma Black Friday Sale: Offers on Apple Products

Croma is currently offering discounts on several Apple products like MacBook and the iPhone lineup. During the sale, you can buy the Macbook Air 2022 for Rs 1,08,590, whereas the MacBook Pro 2022 starts from 1,17,890. But one of the best deals is on the older Apple MacBook Air 2020 that is available at Rs 77,090. This is if you include the Rs 10,000 discount for bank offers.

Croma is offering Rs 10,000 instant discount for those who have an HDFC Bank Credit Card. Given that the old 2020 MacBook Air is just capable, the Croma deal is quite the steal. For those who use an EMI on the HDFC Bank credit card, Croma is offering Rs 10,000 instant cashback. The discounted price is applied on the final payment pay.

For those who were looking at getting a new iPad, the iPad Air 9th gen is listed at a price of Rs 26,900 with an inclusive discount of Rs 3,000 on the final price. The Rs 3000 discount applies at the payment option. Apple’s iPad Pro is getting Rs 4,000 cashback on Croma. Those looking to get the Apple iPhone 13 (128GB version) this one has Rs 3,000 cashback or instant discount for HDFC Bank Credit Card users. The newer iPhone 14 had a discount of Rs 4,000.

Apart from Apple, you can also find laptops, refrigerators, mobile accessories, TVs and other electronic devices at a discounted price during the Croma sale. Other accessories such as portable chargers, TWS earphones also have deep discounts during the sale.