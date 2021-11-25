Black Friday Sale in India: Check out best deals, offers on phones, laptops, and more

Reliance Digital, Croma and several other online platforms are hosting Black Friday sales to offer customers discounts on different electronics. Xiaomi is also running a Black Friday sale in India, which is already live on its official online store. One will find discounts on laptops, televisions, earphones, and smartphones. Sony is also offering discounts on a list of digital and physical games that customers will see on the PlayStation Store, as part of the Black Friday sale.
If you are someone who has been waiting for this sale to buy some products at a discounted rate, then keep reading to know more about all the deals that are being offered by Xiaomi, Reliance Digital, Croma, Sony, and other platforms during the Black Friday sale in India.
Croma is hosting a Black Friday sale till November 29 for those who are interested. It is offering users who have an ICICI Bank Credit or Debit card, unlimited cashback at a rate of 5 per cent. The sale is focused on laptops, home appliances, Smart TVs, and smartphones as well for those who are looking to purchase these products.
One is Lenovo's Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 laptop with 10th gen Core i5 processor at Rs 56,990 compared to the original price of Rs 75,990. Apple's MacBook Air with M1 chip is starting at Rs 85,900 as part of the sale, and there's also a bank cashback offer of Rs 7,000 for HDFC Bank card owners, according to a banner page.
The Samsung Galaxy M11 is a budget phone and has received a discount of Rs 1,000 on Croma. The device can be bought for as low as Rs 9,999. It was previously available for Rs 10,999.
Xiaomi's Mi Smart Band 5 wearable is selling for Rs 2,299. It was originally launched in India for Rs 2,499. The smart band comes in Black, Navy Blue, Teal, Purple, and Orange strap colour options. Users can get this via Mi.com.
The Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P, which was launched in India with a price tag of Rs 29,999, is currently listed on Mi.com for just Rs 21,999. There is also up to Rs 2,000 instant discount on the ICICI Bank credit cards and EMI.
Those who want to buy a vacuum cleaner can check the models of iRobot as they are available at discounted rates. The Roomba i7 and i7 are selling at a discounted price of Rs 44,900 and Rs 59,900, respectively. Consumers are getting a discount of Rs 15,000 on these.
The Roomba 698 has received a discount of Rs 4,000 and can be purchased for Rs 19,900. The Roomba i3 and i3 are listed at a discounted price of Rs 29,900 and Rs 44,900, respectively. You can buy these via iRobot's website, Amazon, Flipkart, and offline stores.