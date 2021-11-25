Black Friday Sale in India: Check out best deals, offers on phones, laptops, and more

Black Friday is a huge deal in the United States, and this is the day after Thanksgiving. Black Friday has become one of the biggest shopping days in the US, with massive discounts across products. Discounts on electronics, gaming devices, games, etc are also a big part of Black Friday mania.

While Black Friday is not a holiday in Indian, given our shopping season takes place pre-Diwali, some brands are cashing in on the trend and offering discounts as well. One will find discounts on laptops, televisions, earphones, and smartphones on Croma, Xiaomi's online store, Reliance Digital, and other platforms as part of 'Black Friday' deals in the country. Sony is also offering discounts on a list of digital and physical games.

The Epic Store also has a Black Friday deal with prices in Indian currency.