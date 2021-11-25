scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, November 25, 2021
MUST READ
Live now

Black Friday Sale in India: Check out best deals, offers on phones, laptops, and more

Black Friday sale in India deals, offers: We take a look at all the deals that are being offered by Xiaomi, Reliance Digital, Croma and other platforms during the Black Friday sale in India.

By: Tech Desk | Lucknow |
Updated: November 25, 2021 1:30:07 pm
Black Friday Sale,Black Friday Sale 2021,Playstation 5,Playstation 5 sale,Black Friday Sale playstation 5,Black Friday playstation 5 Sale,Playstation 5 sale on amazon,ps5,ps5 sale,amazon ps5 sale,amazon playstation 5 sale,amazon,amazon black friday sale playstation 5,sony,Reddit threads,Reddit chat group, Black Friday sale,Black Friday sale 2021,Google Black Friday sale,Far Cry 6,Humankind,Cyberpunk 2077,FIFA 22,Google Stadia,Google Stadia black friday deals,black friday video game sale,black friday game sale,Google Stadia Premier Edition,Nest Doorbell,google nest camera,Google Pixel 5a black friday sale,Pixel 5a black friday deal,Nest Audio smart speaker sale, Black Friday Sale in India, Black Friday Sale, Black Friday Sale deals, Black Friday Sale in 2021, Black Friday Sale offersBlack Friday sale live updates: We will take all the top Black Friday deals available in India. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)

Reliance Digital, Croma and several other online platforms are hosting Black Friday sales to offer customers discounts on different electronics. Xiaomi is also running a Black Friday sale in India, which is already live on its official online store. One will find discounts on laptops, televisions, earphones, and smartphones. Sony is also offering discounts on a list of digital and physical games that customers will see on the PlayStation Store, as part of the Black Friday sale.

If you are someone who has been waiting for this sale to buy some products at a discounted rate, then keep reading to know more about all the deals that are being offered by Xiaomi, Reliance Digital, Croma, Sony, and other platforms during the Black Friday sale in India.

Live Blog

Black Friday sale in India: Check out all the deals that are being offered by Xiaomi, Reliance Digital, Croma, and other platforms

13:30 (IST)25 Nov 2021
Croma Black Friday sale till November 29

Croma is hosting a Black Friday sale till November 29 for those who are interested. It is offering users who have an ICICI Bank Credit or Debit card, unlimited cashback at a rate of 5 per cent. The sale is focused on laptops, home appliances, Smart TVs, and smartphones as well for those who are looking to purchase these products. 

One is Lenovo's Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 laptop with 10th gen Core i5 processor at Rs 56,990 compared to the original price of Rs 75,990. Apple's MacBook Air with M1 chip is starting at Rs 85,900 as part of the sale, and there's also a bank cashback offer of Rs 7,000 for HDFC Bank card owners, according to a banner page. 

13:25 (IST)25 Nov 2021
Black Friday Sale deal on Samsung Galaxy M11

The Samsung Galaxy M11 is a budget phone and has received a discount of Rs 1,000 on Croma. The device can be bought for as low as Rs 9,999. It was previously available for Rs 10,999.

13:15 (IST)25 Nov 2021
Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 5 gets discounted

Xiaomi's Mi Smart Band 5 wearable is selling for Rs 2,299. It was originally launched in India for Rs 2,499. The smart band comes in Black, Navy Blue, Teal, Purple, and Orange strap colour options. Users can get this via Mi.com.

13:12 (IST)25 Nov 2021
Xiaomi Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P gets discounted

The Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P, which was launched in India with a price tag of Rs 29,999, is currently listed on Mi.com for just Rs 21,999. There is also up to Rs 2,000 instant discount on the ICICI Bank credit cards and EMI.

13:05 (IST)25 Nov 2021
Big discount on iRobot vacuum cleaners

Those who want to buy a vacuum cleaner can check the models of iRobot as they are available at discounted rates. The Roomba i7 and i7 are selling at a discounted price of Rs 44,900 and Rs 59,900, respectively. Consumers are getting a discount of Rs 15,000 on these.

The Roomba 698 has received a discount of Rs 4,000 and can be purchased for Rs 19,900. The Roomba i3 and i3 are listed at a discounted price of Rs 29,900 and Rs 44,900, respectively. You can buy these via iRobot's website, Amazon, Flipkart, and offline stores.

Black Friday is a huge deal in the United States, and this is the day after Thanksgiving. Black Friday has become one of the biggest shopping days in the US, with massive discounts across products. Discounts on electronics, gaming devices, games, etc are also a big part of Black Friday mania.

While Black Friday is not a holiday in Indian, given our shopping season takes place pre-Diwali, some brands are cashing in on the trend and offering discounts as well. One will find discounts on laptops, televisions, earphones, and smartphones on Croma, Xiaomi's online store, Reliance Digital, and other platforms as part of 'Black Friday' deals in the country. Sony is also offering discounts on a list of digital and physical games.

For games, you can read about the deals here. The Epic Store also has a Black Friday deal with prices in Indian currency. Read more about that here. Check out our blog on top to know more about the details.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd