Black Friday Sale 2021: Here are the best offers to avail on games

Black Friday Sales may only be a week away, but gaming companies have already started putting out exclusive deals. If you are on the lookout for new titles at a discounted rate, you can check out our compiled list below, ranging from multiple stores and platforms such as PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo, and Windows PC.

PlayStation

At a price of $39.99 (Rs 2972), the 12-month long PlayStation Plus subscription has to be the most worthwhile investment you could make. The package comes with a handful of free games to download every month, along with access to online multiplayer gaming and exclusive discounts from the Playstation store.

PS4: Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us Part 2 is listed at $19.99 (Rs 1486) on the PS4, alongside Marvel’s Spider-Man and Hideo Kojima’s genre-defying experience, Death Stranding. The winner of 2018’s Game of the Year award, God of War is available to buy at merely $9.99 (Rs 742) with other first-class titles such as Bloodborne, The Last of Us Remastered, and Ratchet & Clank.

PS5: Its sequel, Ratchet & Clank: A Rift Apart has been nominated in the Game of the Year category this year, and sells at a discounted rate of $49.99 (Rs 3715), together with Ghost of Tsushima and Spider-Man: Miles Morales on the PS5 systems. Its new launch title, Demon’s Souls is also on sale at $39.99 (Rs 2972).

The PlayStation Store Black Friday Sale ends on 29 November 2021.

Xbox

Xbox’s Black Friday sale just went live today and offers discounts up to 67 percent on select games, until 2 December 2021. Starring Giancarlo Esposito as the prime antagonist this year, Far Cry 6 is available at a 33 percent discount for $40.19 (Rs 2987). The newly released Guardian’s of the Galaxy is listed at $38.99 (Rs 2897), followed by Resident Evil Village at $29.99 (Rs 2229).

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla gets a whopping 60 percent price drop and sells at $23.99 (Rs 1783), alongside Red Dead Redemption 2. Game of the Year nominee, Psychonauts 2 can be purchased for $41.99 (Rs 3120), while the former winner The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is available at $7.99 (Rs 594). The remastered Batman: Return to Arkham is priced at $4.99 (Rs 371) and its sequel Arkham Knight is at $3.99 (Rs 297).

Timeless classics such as Fallout 3, Lego Batman 2, and Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance are also on sale for the Xbox 360 console at $4.99 (Rs 371) each. Additionally, we would recommend you to get an Xbox Game Pass subscription, which allows you to play over 100 games for free, including the Bethesda and EA catalogue. The plan includes the newly released Forza Horizon 5 and will also let you play the Halo Infinite campaign for free on 9 December 2021.

Nintendo Switch

In the handheld gaming department, the Nintendo exclusive – New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe is available at $33.29 (Rs 2474). Third-party titles such as Hades and Dark Souls: Remastered are priced at $15.74 (Rs 1170) and $17.49 (Rs 1300) respectively. Besides that, you can also try Inside, a casual side-scrolling puzzle-platformer game for $1.79 (Rs 133).

Also Read: | Valve delays Steam Deck launch by 2 months citing component shortages

Windows PC (Steam)

To this day, Steam has never held a Black Friday sale and will instead be launching the Annual Autumn Sale from 24 November to 30 November 2021. As is the tradition, almost every game on the platform will be available for cheap. Adding games to your wishlist and looking out for deals on publisher bundles is a great way to save money. We will be updating this section with the offers as soon as the sale goes live. But until then, you can check out the entire Saints Row franchise that is currently selling at up to 87 percent discount.

Windows PC (Epic Games Store)

Although there is no official announcement, the Epic Games Black Friday sale is expected to start early next week, going by last year’s schedule. The sale usually gives users a free $10 coupon at the start, that can be used to avail additional discounts on games.