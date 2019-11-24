Black Friday 2019: How to avail best deals on electronics sitting in India

Black Friday, the biggest shopping festival in the United States is celebrated one day after the Thanksgiving and considered as the official start to the busy holiday season as both offline and online retailers offer heavy deals and discounts on electronics. The Black Friday falls on November 29 this year and while the event is unpopular in India, users here can still avail discounted items from the US and get it shipped to India.

To shop for products in the US and get them delivered to your doorstep in India, users have two options. The first one is to shop from sites that deliver directly to India and the other method is to register with a package forwarding service.

Black Friday 2019: Sites that ship products to India

Amazon: Amazon India’s global store allows Indian customers to shop for international items and get them delivered to India without any hassle. The shopping experience is the same shopping regular items at Amazon.in. The only difference is the addition of custom charges on the products.

Notably, not all the items are eligible for international shipping so it is highly recommended to check Amazon India’s global store for deals and discounts before you make your wishlist for the Black Friday sale.

Newegg: Newegg is popularly known for selling electronics and computer peripherals in the US but the site also ships products to India. To shop for electronic items on this Black Friday sale, you should visit the dedicated India page on Newegg and check out the deals and offers on the devices in INR. You can buy the products eligible for shipping to India.

Black Friday 2019: Package forwarding service

The package forwarding services allow users to create a virtual address in the US for shopping online. The items you buy get delivered to the warehouse of the service you register with and the virtual address lets the service provider forward the package to your real address in India.

The process works like this: You shop online and enter your virtual address> The item is shipped to the warehouse of the package forwarding service> The transporter ships the package to your real address in India. FedEx Cross Border, MyUS, TaqTaq, Aramex’s Shop & Ship, and Viabox are some of the package forwarding services. The users need to pay a fee around $2 per parcel, in addition to shipping costs and customs fee to these package forwarding companies.