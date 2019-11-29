Black Friday 2019: Best deals on laptops, gaming consoles and how to ship to India

The Black Friday Sale is today officially in the US, which follows the Thanksgiving holiday. In India, too we have see players like Xiaomi and Realme are also hosting their own Black Friday sales with deep discounts on their products.

Advertising

In the US, the Black Friday sale sees deep discounts on several high value products, including consumer tech products like smart TVs, gaming consoles, laptops, fitness watches, speakers, etc. Online players like Amazon, Walmart, BestBuy all have their Black Friday deals live and there are ways to get some of these products shipped to India.

When buying products keep in mind that if you get them shipped to India, you will have to pay extra custom duty fees, which could be very high. Of course, there’s always the option of getting a friend or relative in the US to get these products back to you, though you have to make sure this is within the duty limit.

Black Friday 2019: Walmart deals

Walmart has deals on gaming consoles, laptops and smart TVs as well. Samsung’s 43-inch 4K TV is retailing at $227.99 which is just Rs 16,000. The only catch though will be shipping this to India, and with the duties the cost will only go higher.

Advertising

Other deals on Walmart are the Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB at $149 (Rs 10,000), the Nintendo Switch Bundle with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is listed for $299, which is not a price cut. However, the Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Pair with Neon Red and Neon Blue is available for $59.99 for those who need the extra controllers.

The Sony PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Gaming Console is listed at $299 of Rs 21,000 which is again Rs 10,000 or so less than what the India MRP is currently.

Apple’s Watch Series 5 with 40mm is listed at $379, which is Rs 27,900, compared to the Rs 40,900 you would have to pay in India. Walmart also has deals on laptops starting at $149 from Lenovo, HP, there’s an Acer ChromeBook at $299, so if you are scouting for laptops this would be a good time to get one from abroad, considering the prices are lower for the specifications.

Black Friday 2019: Amazon Deals

Amazon has deals across products, including the older MacBook Air at $649.99, which is around Rs 46,000 conversion. The new Apple iPad with 10.2-inch display, WiFi and 32GB space has a deal price of $249 of Rs 17,000 plus. Amazon.com has also listed deals on accessories such as Samsung’s 256GB 100MB/s EVO Memory card, which is available for $51.17 (includes $27.99 price + $23.18 import duty). The price comes to Rs 3,500 or so in total.

Amazon.com also lists out products it is shipping to India, which are priced considerably lower, though not all have discounts. This includes the Apple AirPods with charging case is at $129.00, Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones are at $279.00 and the Fitbit Versa 2 is at $148.99, etc.

There are deals on laptops with many of these being shipped to India. The Acer Aspire 5 Slim Laptop with 15.6 inches FHD display and the 8th gen Intel core i5 at $399, which is Rs 28,000 on conversion. But be prepared for at least $25 or more in shipping fees, and extra for import duties.

The Asus ZenBook 13.3-inch with the Intel Core i7 8th gen processor is available for $899 which is Rs 68,000. Once again with Amazon, the good part is that you are not relying on a different entity for your shipping needs.

Black Friday 2019: Best Buy deals

Best Buy also has deals across consumer technology products. The Apple MacBook Air 13.3-inch new version is listed at $899.99 or nearly Rs 68,000. The Apple MacBook Pro (13-inch with Touch Bar and Intel Core i5 costs $1,099.99 which is Rs 79,000 nearly.

The HP 15.6-inch touchscreen laptop with 12GB RAM, and Intel core i5 processor is priced at $499.99 or nearly Rs 35,000 plus. The Apple Watch Series 4 is listed at $349 on Best Buy.

Read more: Xiaomi Black Friday sale starts today: Here are the best deals

Apple’s HomePod is listed at $199.99 which is a discount of nearly $100 and on conversion the price is Rs 14,000 or so. The Microsoft Surface Pro with Intel Core i3 and a cover, 4GB RAM is starting at $499 or nearly Rs 35,000 on Best Buy.

The 8GB RAM and Intel Core i5 variant will cost $799, which is a discount of $230. On conversion this comes to Rs 57,000 or so. But once again shipping costs and duties will push up the final prices.

Black Friday 2019: Sites that ship to India, services you can rely on

Amazon.com is a solid bet for getting products to India, because if you log in from your account, they will show products which are shipped to the country by the seller. Best part is that Amazon will also show the custom duty you should expect, which is added straight to the bill so you know exactly what the total will be when you shop. Another website that ships to India straight up is Newegg, which has electronics and computer. The prices can be seen in Indian currency as well.

Big players like Walmart, BestBuy are not really shipping directly to India, but you can rely on package forwarding services to get your good delivered. These allow users to create a virtual address in the US for shopping online. The items are delivered to the warehouse of the service, which then forwards the package to your address in India.

Advertising

Popular names in this are MyUS, TaqTaq, Shop & Ship, and Viabox. Keep in mind some of these services require monthly payments so unless you plan to order products from the US on a regular basis, it won’t make much sense. The delivery and duty costs also vary from company to company.