Best smartphones with good battery backup in June 2018

Choosing the right smartphone is not always easy. There are several factors like performance, camera, style quotient that influence one’s decision. For those looking for smartphones with a big battery, we have you covered. We have listed phones across various price ranges that come with a high capacity battery, and also offer a good overall performance. In the premium segment, one can go for Huawei P20 Pro that ships with a massive 4,000mAh battery, while you have a Xiaomi Note 5 Pro in the midrange segment. In the budget segment, one can consider Moto E4 Plus, Nokia 2, and more phones. From Huawei P20 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus to Nokia 2, here is a list of top phones with a big battery.

Best premium smartphones with good battery backup above Rs 50,000

Huawei P20 Pro

Huawei P20 Pro gets a 4,000mAh battery pack, which in our review lasted for a day and a half on a single charge with moderate to heavy usage. We noted the battery is a huge plus point given that most flagships do not even last a day. In fact, the P20’s battery can easily last two days with light usage. The phone supports quick charging technology as well, and it takes about two hours for P20 Pro to charge fully from 0 to 100 per cent. The phone users a USB Type-C charging port.

The premium smartphone is the world’s first device to come with triple rear cameras. Another unique feature is its glass back design. The phone is powered by the HiSilicon Kirin 970 processor. Huawei P20 Pro is priced at Rs 64,999 for 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. Do note that there is no microSD card support. Read our review of Huawei P20 Pro here.

Samsung Galaxy S9+

The battery is one of the best features in the phone, as we noted in our review. The 3,500mAh battery lasts for more than a day with moderate usage. For close to 12 hours, the phone had its screen on all through, powered an internet hotspot for about an hour, shot photos and videos as well as helped AI driven translations. The battery dropped from 80 per cent to 33 per cent, which is impressive. In India, Galaxy S9+ is powered by the Exynos 9810 processor. It sports a glass back design and 12MP+12MP dual rear cameras with dual aperture feature.

Samsung Galaxy S9+ with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage model costs Rs 64,900, while the 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 68,900. The higher-end 256GB storage version of Galaxy S9+ can be bought for Rs 72,900. Read our review of Samsung Galaxy S9+ here.

Best smartphones with good battery backup under Rs 40,000

Honor 10

A challenger to OnePlus 6, the Honor 10 packs a 3,400mAh battery, which can comfortably last more than a day on a single charge with normal usage. In some of our use cases during testing, it even went as high as a day and half. Honor 10 comes with fast-charging support that can charge the phone from 0 to 100 per cent in about two hours. Wireless charging is not supported.

Honor 10 is powered by the HiSilicon Kirin 970 processor. Just like OnePlus 6, the phone has a 19:9 aspect ratio display with a notch on top. The phone ships with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, though expandable storage is not supported. Honor 10 is priced in India at Rs 32,999. Read our review of Honor 10 here.

Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro

Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro is backed by a 4,000 mAh battery. The phone battery easily lasts over a day and it has an impressive standby time as well. The phone users a USB Type-C charging slot, and takes a little over one and a half hour to get fully charged. However, users should note that Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro is a relatively older phone as it was launched in India last year. Other specifications include, a 6-inch Full HD sAMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 653 processor, 6GB RAM, 64GB expandable storage, and 16MP front camera. The price is Rs 36,900. Read our review of Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro here.

Best smartphones with good battery backup under Rs 20,000

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro

The battery backup is usually the USP of Xiaomi smartphones and Redmi Note 5 Pro is no exception. The mid-budget phone ships with a 4,000mAh battery. The device lasts more than a day with moderate to heavy usage. Though the phone does not offer fast charging, batter management is not an issue on the Redmi Note 5. The phone is priced at Rs 14,999 for the 4GB RAM model and Rs 16,999 for the 6GB RAM option.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro features a 5.99-inches full HD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio. It packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 octa-core processor with 64GB storage, expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card slot. It gets dual 12MP+5MP rear cameras alongwith a 20MP front camera with LED flash. Read our review of Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro here.

Best smartphones with good battery backup under Rs 15,000

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 is one of the few smartphones to offer 5,000mAh battery in Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 price bracket. The phone lasts for close to 19 hours with moderate usage. The phone runs stock Android version. However, the downside is the phone does not come with fast charging technology and takes almost three hours to get charged to 100 per cent. The 3GB RAM+32GB storage model is priced at Rs 10,999, while 4GB RAM+64GB storage variant costs Rs 12,999. Read our review of Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 here.

Lenovo K8 Note

Lenovo K8 Note is another smartphone that can be considered for battery performance under Rs 15,000 price bracket. The phone is backed by a 4,000mAh, non-removable battery. It delivers enough battery to last a full working day and a bit more. Typical daily usage includes browsing the web, playing games on the commute, checking social media feed, making and receiving calls and listening to music.

Lenovo K8 Note price in India is Rs 12,999 for 3GB RAM+32GB storage option and Rs 13,999 for 4GB RAM+64GB storage option. The phone gets a 5.5-inch Full HD display and runs Android 7.1 Nougat. Under the hood is a MediaTek Helio X23 (MT6797) processor. Lenovo K8 Note has 13MP+5MP rear cameras and a 13MP front camera. Read our review of Lenovo K8 Note here.

Moto G6 Play

Moto G6 Play, which is a budget device includes a 4,000mAh battery with 10W fast charging. The battery should easily last a day with heavy usage and a little longer with moderate usage. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 octa-core processor, coupled with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. Priced at Rs 11,999, the phone features a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP front-facing camera.

Best smartphones with good battery backup under Rs 10,000

Nokia 2

Nokia 2 was launched with a focus on long battery life and stock Android experience. The phone is backed by a 4,100mAh battery, which the company claims will last as long as two days on a single charge. Of course, Nokia 2 is not aimed at heavy users. There is no fast charging, which means it will take some time for the phone to get fully charged. Nokia 2 price in India is Rs 6,999.

Nokia 2 features a 5-inch HD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It runs 1.3GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 212 processor with 1GB RAM and 8GB internal memory, expandable via microSD support. On the camera front, the Nokia 2 sports an 8MP rear camera, as well as a 5MP selfie sensor. Read our first impressions of Nokia 2 here.

Moto E4 Plus

Moto E4 Plus offers stock Android experience and a big battery. However, the 5,000mAh battery makes the phone bulky and heavy. But Motorola promises a two-day battery life with Moto E4 Plus. The phone supports a micro-USB port for charging and supports 10W fast charging system. The phone is priced at Rs 9,999.

Moto E4 Plus sports a metal unibody design. This is a 4G-enabled smartphone that runs stock version of Android 7.1.1 Nougat. The entry-level device gets a 5.5-inch HD display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 427 processor, 3GB RAM, and 32GB internal storage. Moto E4 Plus features a 13MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera. Read our first impressions of Moto E4 Plus here.

