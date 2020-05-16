Airtel, Reliance Jio, Vodafone: Prepaid packs with Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, other streaming services

Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone-Idea: Prepaid plans with streaming services. Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone-Idea: Prepaid plans with streaming services.

Amid the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus, those of us stuck at home are relying more on the streaming services to keep ourselves entertained. However, the cost of subscription to Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video could prove to be a burden in the long run. Luckily, the telecom operators in India are bundling streaming service benefits along with their prepaid plan offerings.

Airtel prepaid plans with video streaming

Airtel offers a prepaid plan priced at Rs 349 that comes with Amazon Prime Membership, meaning you can stream content on the Prime Video app for a month if you recharge with this pack. The prepaid offering also comes with 2GB data per day for a validity of 28 days, so you do not have to worry about data usage as well.

Other benefits that come with Rs 349 prepaid plan include 100 SMS per day, Anti-Virus for your phone, Free Hellotuens, Free online courses at Shaw Academy, and Rs 150 cashback on FASTag. The pack also offers access to Wynk Music with unlimited music downloads as well as complimentary subscription to Airtel Xstream Premium and free ZEE5 Premium.

Every prepaid recharge pack from Airtel comes with ZEE5 and Airtel Xstream app that remains valid until the plan validity. However, there is yet another prepaid data pack from Airtel that offer subscription to Disney+ Hotstar VIP for a year. The pack is priced at Rs 401 and also offers 3GB data for 28 days. You can check out other Airtel plans right here.

Reliance Jio plans with video streaming

The prepaid plan offerings from Reliance Jio come with complimentary access to Jio TV app and Jio Cinema. The Jio TV app lets users watch live TV channels across the genres in English, Hindi, and regional languages. The Jio Cinema app, on the other hand, lets users stream movies and shows. The app also lets users stream some Disney including the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies.

The prepaid offerings with data benefits start at Rs 98 and go all the way to Rs 4,999. If you are looking for monthly data recharge pack, you can consider the Rs 199, Rs 399, and Rs 555 prepaid packs that come with 1.5GB data per day and 100 daily SMS for a validity of 28 days, 56 days, and 84 days respectively. Check out all the prepaid plans from Reliance Jio right here.

Vodafone-Idea prepaid plans with video streaming

Just like Reliance Jio, Vodafone also offers complimentary access to streaming apps with its prepaid plan offerings. Vodafone customers can avail free Vodafone Play and ZEE5 subscription with popular prepaid pack offering data benefits.

If you are looking for prepaid recharge packs that offer enough daily data to stream the content on Vodafone Play and ZEE5, then you can consider the Rs 249 and Rs 299 prepaid packs that come with 1.5GB and 4GB daily data along with 100 daily SMS for 28 days. You can check out all the prepaid offerings right here.

