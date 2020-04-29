Airtel Prepaid Recharge Plans 2020: List of all Airtel prepaid packs with offers, data, and validity Airtel Prepaid Recharge Plans 2020: List of all Airtel prepaid packs with offers, data, and validity

Airtel Prepaid Recharge Plans 2020: Bharti Airtel Limited, or simply Airtel, is an Indian global telecommunication services company that operates in 18 countries across South Asia, Africa, and the Channel Islands. The company is founded by Sunil Bharti Mittal and currently ranks amongst the top three mobile service providers globally in terms of subscribers.

Bharti Airtel Limited is owned by Bharti Enterprises and Singapore Telecommunications Limited where the former holds 64 per cent share and the latter holds the remaining 36 per cent.

Airtel has the largest catalogue of prepaid plan offerings in India when compared to its immediate competitors Reliance Jio and Vodafone-Idea. The smallest recharge starts at Rs 10 which comes with a talkative value of Rs 7.47 and the most expensive pack is an international roaming plan priced at Rs 6,999. We are listing down all the prepaid packs offered by Airtel that come with data benefits.

Airtel Plans 2020: List of prepaid plans, offers, price, data, validity

Recharge Plan Data Benefit Validity Calling SMS Rs 19 200MB 2 Days Unlimited NIL Rs 99 1GB 18 Days Unlimited 100 Rs 129 1GB 24 Days Unlimited 300 Rs 149 2GB 28 Days Unlimited 300 Rs 179 2GB 28 Days Unlimited 300 Rs 199 1GB per Day 24 Days Unlimited 100/Day Rs 219 1GB per Day 28 Days Unlimited 100/Day Rs 249 1.5GB per Day 28 Days Unlimited 100/Day Rs 279 1.5GB per Day 28 Days Unlimited 100/Day Rs 298 2GB per Day 28 Days Unlimited 100/Day Rs 349 2GB per Day 28 Days Unlimited 100/Day Rs 379 6GB 84 Days Unlimited 900 Rs 398 3GB per Day 28 Days Unlimited 100/Day Rs 399 1.5GB per Day 56 Days Unlimited 100/Day Rs 449 2GB per Day 56 Days Unlimited 100/Day Rs 558 3GB per Day 56 Days Unlimited 100/Day Rs 598 1.5GB per Day 84 Days Unlimited 100/Day Rs 698 2GB per Day 84 Days Unlimited 100/Day Rs 1498 24GB 365 Days Unlimited 3600 Rs 2398 1.5GB per Day 365 Days Unlimited 100/Day

Airtel Rs 19 Recharge Plan

Airtel’s cheapest data pack starts at Rs 19 that offers 200MB data benefit. The pack validity is limited to 2 days and there are no additional benefits aside from truly unlimited calling to all the networks in India.

Airtel Rs 99 Recharge Plan

Airtel’s Rs 99 prepaid pack has more to offer than the previous plan. It comes with 1GB data to be used within 18 days. This prepaid recharge pack also offers truly unlimited calling and 100 SMS. Additional benefits include free Hellotunes and subscription to Wynk Music and Airtel Xstream.

Airtel Rs 129 Recharge Plan

For those who want more validity Airtel’s Rs 129 prepaid plan offers 24 days validity with similar benefits as the previous recharge. Subscribers get 1GB data, unlimited calling, free Hellotunes and subscription to Wynk Music and Airtel Xstream. Instead of 100 SMS, this prepaid offering comes with 300 SMS.

Airtel Rs 149 Recharge Plan

This prepaid recharge pack is somewhat balanced between validity and data offering. For Rs 149, Airtel subscribers can get 2GB data with 28 days validity. The plan also offers unlimited calling, 300 SMS, and other additional benefits like free Hellotunes and subscription to Wynk Music and Airtel Xstream.

Airtel Rs 179 Recharge Plan

Airtel Rs 179 prepaid plan is basically the same as the Rs 149 recharge pack but it adds Term Life Insurance from Bharti AXA Life worth Rs 2 lakh. The pack includes 2GB data, truly unlimited calling, and 300 SMS with a validity of 28 days. Additional benefits include free Hellotunes and subscription to Wynk Music and Airtel Xstream.

Airtel Rs 199 Recharge Plan

This is the cheapest prepaid recharge plan from Airtel that comes with daily data benefits. For Rs 199, subscribers get 1GB data per day for a period of 24 days. The plan also includes daily 100 SMS and unlimited calling for the validity period. Additional benefits include subscription to Wynk Music and Airtel Xstream as well as free Hellotunes.

Airtel Rs 219 Recharge Plan

Airtel’s Rs 219 prepaid recharge pack is the same as the Rs 199 pack but this one comes with an extended 28 days validity. All the benefits of the two plans are the same including 1GB data per day, truly unlimited calling, 100 daily SMS, free Hellotunes, and subscription to Wynk Music and Airtel XStream.

Airtel Rs 249 Recharge Plan

This plan is for those who want more data. The Rs 249 prepaid recharge plan offers 1.5GB daily data, 100 SMS per day, and truly unlimited calling for a period of 28 days. The additional benefits in this pack not only include the usual free Hellotunes and subscription to Wynk Music but also offer subscription to Airtel XStream Premium, Free online courses at Shaw Academy for 28 days, Rs 150 cashback on FASTag, and Anti-virus for your phone.

Airtel Rs 279 Recharge Plan

Airtel’s Rs 279 prepaid plan is the same as the previous Rs 249 prepaid recharge pack with the addition of Rs 4 Lakh term Life Insurance from HDFC Life. Rest of the benefits include 1.5GB daily data, 100 SMS per day, and truly unlimited calling for 28 days. The additional benefits are also the same as the Rs 249 plan.

Airtel Rs 298 Recharge Plan

For those who want even more daily data, can opt for this prepaid offering from Airtel. For Rs 298, Airtel subscribers get 2GB data per day as well as 100 daily SMS and unlimited calling for 28 days. The additional benefits include free Hellotunes, free online courses at Shaw Academy for 28 days, Rs 150 FASTag cashback, Anti-virus, and subscription to Wynk Music and Airtel Xstream Premium.

Airtel Rs 349 Recharge Plan

Airtel’s Rs 349 prepaid pack is the same as the Rs 298 pack with the addition of Amazon Prime Membership for 28 days, which means users can avail Amazon’s Prime services like free fast delivery, video streaming on Prime Video, music streaming on Prime Music and more. The rest of the benefits are the same including 2GB data per day, 100 daily SMS, unlimited calling, and other additional benefits for 28 days.

Airtel Rs 379 Recharge Plan

Airtel’s Rs 379 prepaid pack is an affordable pack with 84 days validity but doesn’t give daily data benefits. Instead, the plan offers 6GB of total data to be used within 84 days. The pack also comes with unlimited calling facility as well as 900 SMS. The additional benefits include subscription to Wynk Music and Airtel Xstream Premium, free Hellotunes, Rs 150 FASTag cashback, Anti-virus for your phone, and free online courses at Shaw Academy for 28 days.

Airtel Rs 398 Recharge Plan

This pack comes with 28 days validity but offers 3GB daily data. It is recommended for those who have a lot of usage for mobile internet. The plan also offers unlimited calling and 100 daily SMS for the validity period. The additional benefits are the same as the previous plan, which includes free Hellotunes, free online courses at Shaw Academy for 28 days, Rs 150 cashback on FASTag, Anti-virus for your phone, and subscription to Wynk Music and Airtel Xstream Premium.

Airtel Rs 399 Recharge Plan

Airtel’s Rs 399 prepaid pack offers a balanced combination of validity and daily data benefit. It comes with 1.5GB data per day for a period of 56 days. The pack also comes with unlimited calling facility as well as 100 daily SMS. The additional benefits include subscription to Wynk Music and Airtel Xstream Premium as well as free online courses at Shaw Academy for 28 days, Rs 150 cashback on FASTag, free Hellotunes, and Anti-virus for your phone.

Airtel Rs 449 Recharge Plan

The Rs 449 prepaid pack from Airtel offers 2GB daily data for a period of 56 days. The rest of the benefits are the same as the previous Rs 399 plan, which includes unlimited calling facility, 100 daily SMS, subscription to Wynk Music and Airtel Xstream Premium, Rs 150 cashback on FASTag, and Anti-virus for your phone, free Hellotunes, and free online courses at Shaw Academy for 28 days.

Airtel Rs 558 Recharge Plan

For those who want even more data, Airtel’s Rs 558 prepaid pack offers 3GB data per day for a period of 56 days. The pack also comes with unlimited calling facility as well as 100 daily SMS like the previous plan. The additional benefits are also the same as the Rs 449 plan.

Airtel Rs 598 Recharge Plan

Airtel’s Rs 598 prepaid pack is concentrated more on the validity period as it offers 1.5GB daily data for 84 days. The pack also comes with truly unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day, subscription to Wynk Music and Airtel Xstream Premium, free Hellotunes, free online courses at Shaw Academy for 28 days, Rs 150 cash back on FASTag, and Anti-virus for your phone.

Airtel Rs 698 Recharge Plan

The Rs 698 prepaid recharge plan from Airtel offers 2GB daily data for a period of 84 days. The pack also includes unlimited calling facility and 100 daily SMS for the validity period. Additional benefits include subscription to Wynk Music and Airtel Xstream Premium, Rs 150 cashback on FASTag, Anti-virus, free Hellotunes, and free online courses at Shaw Academy for 28 days.

Airtel Rs 1498 Recharge Plan

Airtel’s Rs 1498 prepaid pack offers a total of 24 GB data with a validity of 365 days. The prepaid plan also comes with truly unlimited calling as well as 3600 SMS for a year. Additional benefits on the plan include subscription to Wynk Music and Airtel Xstream Premium, free Hellotunes, free online courses at Shaw Academy for 28 days, Rs 150 cashback on FASTag, and Anti-virus for your phone.

Airtel Rs 2398 Recharge Plan

This is the most expensive prepaid plan from Airtel that comes with daily data benefits. For Rs 2398, Airtel subscribers get 1.5GB data per day for a period of 365 days. As part of the plan, users also get unlimited calling facility to any number in India as well as 100 daily SMS for a year. Additional benefits on the plan are the same as the Rs 1498 plan.

Apart from these plans, Bharti Airtel also offers packs that only come with data benefits. For Rs 48, Airtel offers 3GB data for 28 days and for Rs 98, it offers 6GB for 28 days. There is also a new prepaid offer from Airtel priced at Rs 401 that 3GB for 28 days together with an annual subscription of Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

