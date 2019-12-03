Airtel’s new prepaid recharge plans now live: Full list, comparison with old packs

Airtel Prepaid New Recharge Plans: Bharti Airtel’s new prepaid recharge prices officially come into effect today, which sees the end of unlimited calling to other networks. The new Airtel prepaid recharges carry a higher price as well. Airtel is still bundling unlimited calls to its own network, along with daily data on some prepaid plans.

Advertising

But calls to other networks now come with a Fair Usage Policy (FUP) limit. Users who exceed the FUP on the plan will have to pay extra for calls to non-Airtel numbers with the new prepaid tariffs. Airtel will charge at 6 paisa per minute once a user exhausts their FUP limit on the pack. Here is a look at Airtel’s new prepaid recharges, and what how they compare with older plans.

Airtel Rs 19, Rs 45, Rs 65 and Rs 148 prepaid packs

Airtel has not changed the Rs 19 sachet prepaid pack. This comes with unlimited calling and 150MB data and two days validity, which is the same as before.

Airtel has revised the price of the Rs 35 pack which had talktime and data. This pack now costs Rs 45 and comes with talk-time of Rs 38.62. Data benefits are still 100MB in total. Validity remains 28 days validity.

Advertising

The Rs 65 prepaid pack which offered talk-time worth Rs 130 and 200MB data has been hiked to Rs 79. The talk-time is now only Rs 63.96, but data remains unchanged and validity is still 28 days.

Airtel’s 129 plan now costs Rs 148. The plan continues to offer 2GB data in total, but unlimited calling now has FUP limit to non-Airtel numbers of 1000 minutes. The plan also gives prepaid customers access to Airtel Xstream content (though not the Premium content), Wynk music app and Hello Tunes.

Airtel Rs 248, Rs 298, Rs 398 prepaid packs

Airtel has removed the Rs 169 and Rs 199 plans, which gave 1GB and 1.5GB daily data and unlimited calls to customers. There is one single prepaid pack at Rs 248. Customers who were relying on the Rs 199 pack, will now have to pay Rs 49 extra in order to get the same data benefits as before.

This new prepaid pack at Rs 248 comes with 1.5GB daily data, unlimited calls (with FUP limit of 1000 minutes to non-Airtel numbers) and 100 SMS on a daily basis. The plan includes Airtel Xstream Premium, Wynk, Hello Tunes and anti-virus mobile protection as well.

Airtel has also hiked the price of its Rs 249 prepaid pack to Rs 298, which is an extra Rs 49 in total. The data limit is at 2GB per day with 100 SMS per day and unlimited calling with FUP of 1000 non-Airtel minutes. The validity is 28 days on both the new prepaid packs.

Read more: Bharti Airtel and Vodafone-Idea end Rs 169, Rs 199 plans with unlimited calls: A look at the new options

For those who want 3GB data per day, Airtel now has a Rs 398 pack with 1000 minutes calling to other networks, 3GB daily data, 100 SMS and unlimited calls to Airtel numbers. It also includes benefits to Airtel Xstream Premium and others.

Airtel prepaid packs with 84 days validity

Airtel continues to offer prepaid packs with higher validity, though from 82 days it has increased the validity period to 84 days, which is nearly three months. But these packs with longer validity are also more expensive in the new price list.

Airtel’s Rs 448 prepaid pack is now priced at Rs 598, or Rs 150 extra. The benefits are 1.5GB data per day, unlimited calling with FUP limit of 3000 minutes, and 100 SMS per day. Earlier, the pack had truly unlimited calling with no FUP, though the daily data and SMS limit was the same.

Also read: Airtel, Vodafone and Jio hike prepaid prices: Unlimited calling gets brakes, here are full details

The Rs 499 prepaid pack now costs Rs 698 with 84 days validity and 2GB daily data. This means the pack costs Rs 199 extra now. The rest of the benefits are the same as the Rs 598 prepaid pack, including the 3000 minutes of calling to non-Airtel numbers. Both also come with access to Airtel Xstream Premium and other benefits.

Airtel one year prepaid packs

Airtel had introduced yearly prepaid packs as well, and these will continue, but at higher prices. The Rs 998 plan, which had a shorter validity of 336 days will now cost Rs 1498, but with 365 days validity. This means the yearly prepaid pack costs Rs 500 extra. But Airtel has doubled the data benefits to 24GB from the 12GB earlier. The new pack includes 3600 SMS and unlimited calling with FUP calling of 12000 minutes to non-Airtel numbers.

Advertising

Finally, Airtel’s plan of Rs 1,699 which had validity of 365 days costs Rs 2398 or nearly Rs 699 extra. The benefits are the same with 1.5GB daily data, 100 SMS per day, and one year validity along with unlimited calling with FUP limit of 12000 minutes to non-Airtel numbers. Both plans include access to Airtel Xstream Premium, Wynk and others.